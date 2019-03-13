Alexis Fields To Star In Church Comedy Produced By Kerry Washington

The 90s star will join Leslie Odom Jr. in the pilot powered by ABC.

Our favorite actresses from the 90s are coming back bigger than ever. Alexis Fields, known for her work on Moesha, Sister Sister and Kenan & Kel is heading back to the small screen in a church comedy pilot produced by Kerry Washington.

Shadow & Act reported Wednesday (March 12), the untitled series will also star singer-actor Leslie Odom Jr. of Hamilton fame and is based on real-life married progressive pastors Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes-Roberts. penned by Saladin K. Patterson (The Last O.G., The Big Bang Theory), the comedy "revolves around Omari and Hope, who are joint pastors at a young, hip, diverse church in Los Angeles. Through their services, online streams and books, they are experts at uniting people across different races, genders, orientations and opinions. But when it comes to uniting the people in their blended family, they are way out of their comfort zone, and as a result, the teachers often find themselves the pupils."

Fields joins as the lead of the show with Odom Jr. Kelly Jenrette from The Handmaid's Tale will also be apart of the series after a three-year hiatus from acting.

Fields took to her Twitter account to express her gratitude. "Humbled....grateful....so honored," she said. "God doesn't give up on us. Any of us."