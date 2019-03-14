Alicia Keys Releasing Memoir 'More Myself' In November

It will be released under Oprah Winfrey's book imprint.

Alicia Keys is adding author to her resume. According to The Associated Press, the Grammy Award-winning musician’s memoir, More Myself, will be released on Nov. 5 under Oprah Winfrey’s imprint ‘An Oprah Book,’ per a statement from Flatiron Books.

“Flatiron is calling the memoir a "360-degree perspective" on her life, from her childhood in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan to her spectacular, Grammy-winning rise,” the report reads.

On her Twitter page, Keys shared her excitement over her latest endeavor with fans.

“I can NOT believe this is happening! My sister, mentor & the QUEEN herself helped me share my journey!” she wrote in a caption accompanying a black-and-white photo of herself. “Thank you @Oprah for letting me share my truth as the 1st release of your new book imprint & for challenging me to become MORE MYSELF.” Winfrey was equally as ecstatic, writing that she was “honored” that her imprint was the home for Keys’ memoir.

Keys has won 15 Grammy Awards throughout her career, and released her most recent album Here in 2016. The LP explored themes such as family and societal struggles.

The book is currently available for pre-order here.

