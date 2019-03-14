Anderson .Paak Talks #LoveThyBar And Upcoming 'Ventura' Album

March 14, 2019 - 10:21 am by Jessica McKinney

The soulful musician talks his mission to preserve the local bar scene, and how his forthcoming album will be an ode to '90s classics. 

Anderson .Paak may be headlining gigs at major venues around the world, but he’s never lost the essence of an intimate show. For anyone who’s ever attended a .Paak concert, you know the entertainer provides his fans with an inclusive and warm experience filled with call-and-response segments and even an instrumental solo. His inviting presentation, whether it’s onstage at Madison Square Garden or a tent show at Coachella, is most likely why he was tapped for #LoveThyBar, a new partnership with Jameson.

#LoveThyBar seeks to preserve and celebrate the local bar scene. As a part of the campaign, .Paak shot a 30-second PSA in his hometown of Oxnard, California, making a case for why people should support bars, especially those that celebrate emerging artists, good conversation, and, of course, thirst-quenching drinks. In celebration of the neighborhood cornerstones, Jameson has pledged up to $1 million for consumers to try the brand’s beverages. While touring in Europe for his latest album, Oxnard, Anderson spoke to VIBE about his stint performing in bars, asserting that he never forgot about those early days.

Growing up, he and his crew would play multiple gigs a night, sometimes getting paid in food. But what he gained from those early days was even more valuable. “It was a hard thing to do to get in music,” he admits. “I learned how to rock a crowd and getting out there and socializing and rock with people, and that was it. We played hours and hours and hours. Now, when I’m with my fans you can tell that intuition and we have a natural reflex that people think they can pay for but they really can’t. Those bars helped us develop those reflexes and intuition and help get our foundation together.”

It isn’t hard to see that .Paak’s energy is contagious. Fan videos show a unique electricity that would be impossible to fake. And it will likely multiply as his tour continues; his European trek coincides with the Apr. 12 release of his Ventura album — a follow-up to 2018’s Oxnard and what .Paak compares to the final stretch of a long journey. “It’s like one album (Oxnard) you could listen to if you’re going to the city, and the other one (Ventura) you can listen to on your way back,” he explains.

Ventura, he says, will also pay homage to the greats—Outkast and Notorious B.I.G. to be specific. “It’s one of those crazy things where you need some chill stuff, something that’s soothing but also still got that bop to it,” he continues. “[Oxnard and Ventura] are both very ambitious albums… I love being able to put them in different contexts. I was able to do that with this album probably the most and at the same time, kind of an ode to Speakerboxxx/The Love Below (OutKast, 2003) and albums that really molded me, Life After Death (Notorious B.I.G, 1997) and the era I come up in. Just having such a creative spurt. I don’t know when it will happen again, but I feel like I got that off on this one.”

.Paak notes that he worked with nothing but “icons” on the forthcoming album, including Dr. Dre who he says gave him ample space to have fun and put his soul into it. There’s a little more time on the clock until his album drops, but the #LoveThyBar partnership will continue all month long. Until March 31, Jameson will offer a rebate on its drink in select U.S. states. To claim the rebate, consumers can order a Jameson cocktail at their local bar and submit an image of their receipt or visit JamesonWhiskey.com for more information.

Opinion: The College Cheating Scandal Proves Mediocrity Is The Dominant White Gene

There are two ways one can look at the recent college cheating scandal: You can choose to view it with a water is wet kind of amazement. The cutthroat world of Ivy League acceptance has been fraught with bribery and legacy admissions for years, so actresses Felicity Huffman, Full House’s Lori Loughlin, and 48 other business leaders cutting checks so their child can cut in line isn’t surprising. It’s the American way. (Depending on the complexion of the American, of course.)

Or you can view it for what it is: well-to-do white parents knowing their child isn’t good or smart enough to gain admission into the country’s top schools on their own, so they foot the bill. That’s correct, your mediocrity can’t cut it in the real world unless you sandwich it with your parent's money and your unearned whiteness.

Tuesday morning (March 12), breaking news revealed Huffman, Loughlin, and others paid up to $6.5 million in bribes to secure placement at Yale, University of Southern California (USC), Stanford and other top schools.

Orchestrated by William Rick Singer, the former head of college admission prep company The Key, parents would make handsome donations and Singer would ensure their child’s academic future in one of two ways: After payment was made to a secret account, Singer would either phone a Division 1 coach to secure an athletic credential despite the child not playing the sport.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly agreed to pay $500,000 for their two daughters to be recruits for USC’s crew team. To bolster the “admission” photos of the couple’s children on a rowing machine were sent.

Haters will say it’s photoshop...well, because, it was.

Or parents would pay between $15,000 to $75,000 for Singer to arrange certain exam proctors look the other way while 36-year-old Harvard Alum Mark Riddle aced the test. Riddle, who’s described by law enforcement as “just a really smart guy” faces several charges including conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Several coaches at elite schools, two SAT/ACT and college administrators, and an exam proctor all face federal fraud charges.

But yes, let’s talk about how Affirmative Action is the real culprit.

Education has long been a battleground in this country with white people (remember the Abigal Fisher case?) yielding the best the world has to offer, while slaves had to teach themselves to read by candlelight. Then activists and parents lose life and limb just so their child can be in the classroom with white peers during the civil rights movement.

Fast forward a few decades, minority students met with microaggressions by their white counterparts have long had to deny the belief they only merited a spot at a top tier academic institution via an athletic scholarship. Meanwhile, one student’s parents reportedly made a $1.2 million payment to get into Yale, and magically their child is a soccer star despite never kicking a ball.

America is in love with poverty, struggle, and strife. It appropriates our rhythm and fetishizes our blues. The land of the free and home of the brave has built dilapidated communities for its black and brown citizens and loves to tout success stories as proof “hard work” and “dedication” means you too can achieve the American dream. That all it really takes to gain acceptance into an Ivy League school is a “can-do” attitude and a little elbow grease.

Actually, it has nothing to do with elbow grease or a tenacious attitude. It has everything to do with students not being good enough and mommy and daddy making it all better with their money, fame, access, and influence.

Aunt Becky’s kid can’t compete with 17-year-old Mekhi Johnson from Baltimore who earned acceptance into all eight Ivy League schools. Felicity Huffman’s offspring can’t go bar for bar with Michael Brown from Houston’s Third Ward who worked tirelessly to get into Stanford and not only got into the university but 19 others, including Harvard, Yale, Vanderbilt, and Johns Hopkins.

Yes, boys and girls, unlike Brown’s namesake our children are deserving of the best and not just being shot down in the middle of a Ferguson street.

The brilliance is in the black and browness and your kids just don’t have it, but what you do have is power and you wield it sans grace. In 2011, Kelley Williams-Bolar was sentenced to 10 days in jail and three years probation for sending her children to a better school district in Ohio.

And if we’re not jailed for wanting better, we’re scrutinized for doing better. So while it’s ordinary for a white student to score high on a standardized test, Florida high school student Kamillah Campbell gets flagged for her 330 points SAT increase despite hiring a tutor and studying the Princeton Review Prep book seven months after initially taking the test.

Your privilege is putrid. Your hypocrisy makes my stomach turn. Your inability, as scripture notes, to see the plank in your own eye, has left you blind to your vile ways. How dare your child be so mediocre and you still deem it fit they deserve excellence?

The investigation is still open and law enforcement officials haven’t found evidence that support’s the idea one parent’s bribe may have bumped another student out of admissions. It’s also unclear if the students will have any legal actions taken against them.

I suspect the money that got the parents into this mess will be the money that will get them out of it. The rich stay rich the poor continue to struggle and the world goes round, right?

Right.

Photo and video courtesy of Capitol Records Video Team, Go To Team

Quavo Talks Can-Am Partnership, Offset's "Magnifico" Solo Album And Upcoming Huncho Day

There’s something special to be said about the art of speaking things into existence. Just two years ago, Migos released “MotorSport,” a single that played to all of the group members’ lyrical strengths with scorching features from Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Behind the hit single lies their love for all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes, which has now morphed into a creative partnership with Canada’s Can-Am motorcycles.

Launched Friday (March 8), the budding businessmen will unveil Can-Am's icy turquoise Ryker 2019 model and incorporate the dynamic three-wheel motorcycle into an upcoming music video.

Speaking to VIBE about the partnership, Quavo said the deal was a natural fit considering the Quality Control artists are already "all about that skrt, skrt, skrt." Signature sayings aside, the deal is bound to introduce the rappers’ fans to another means of transportation and flexing.

We caught up with the rapper as he headed to Mexico to kick it with Cardi B and Offset where Quavo shared his love for bikes, Offset’s "magnifico" solo album and the second annual Huncho Day coming up at the end of March.

__

 

View this post on Instagram

 

W E R E A D Y T O R I D E #CanAmRyker #partnership

A post shared by Migos (@migos) on Mar 11, 2019 at 6:07pm PDT

Vibe: How did the partnership with Can-Am come about?

Quavo: Can-Am is what I am. The partnership came about because we're all about that skrt, skrt, skrt. [sings] They pulled up with the Can-Am and it was a conversation of nothing but skrt, skrt skrts.

Was the bike life big for you coming up in Atlanta as a kid?

I was whipping anything with wheels on it. We had quads, dirt bikes, and go-karts. I have the big four-wheeler right now with me. You can see the Can-AM over on my Instagram, where I'm dressed up in the all-green suit. I'm an outside adventurous type of guy myself.

What were your thoughts on Offset's solo album completing the Migos trifecta?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Father of 4

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Mar 4, 2019 at 8:05pm PST

It was a masterpiece. Magnifico. Everybody had their chance to do their own thing. I'm definitely proud of my guy. He came out and he hit them hard where they're supposed to be hit at.

How did "On Fleek" come together between you and 'Set?

That was a new record. Matter of fact, I had just recorded that the day before the album came out. It was priceless.

With Offset opening up and letting people into his personal life, is that something you'd ever consider doing with a project?

That's something I'd think about, I don't really do stuff like that. That's what he represents. His relationship and what he's got going on makes him an open guy. [He] and his wife live that type of life. That's not the route I go. I try to be more musical and give y'all an image of what my life is about and see how you can relate to my position.

What can we expect from Huncho Day coming up at the end of March?

Huncho Day is going to the international Pro Bowl. Superstars upon superstars. The best players that play the game. Last year, I had the best players to play the game. Everybody that comes out gets a little secret to Huncho's sauce, so they can ball in their real league. We got some NFL MVPs and a Rookie of the Year. Make sure you're there, it's going to be a special day.

View this post on Instagram

I T S B O U T T H A T T I M E #HunchoDay2k19 CALLING ALL MY PATNAS And ATHLETES To Come Out Have Fun On The Nawf. Doin For The Culture And Most Def For The Community!!! @vonmiller @tg4hunnid @ajgreen_18 @ricflairnatureboy @mohamedsanu @jno24 @lilbaby_1 @lilyachty @juliojones_11 @alvinkamara @martavisbryant10 @roby @richthekid @troubledte6 @yfnlucci @21savage @offsetyrn @yrntakeoff @ezekielelliott @jacquees GUWOP BETTER BE THERE THIS YEAR!!!!! @laflare1017

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Mar 4, 2019 at 11:45am PST

Did you plan to be involved with the NBA Dunk Contest when Hamidou Diallo dunked over you to clinch the title?

Nah, everything in my whole life is about surprises and popping up. He pulled up on me and I told him, 'Let's do it.' We didn't have to practice anything. I knew it was going to go smooth. We don't need practice, like [Allen Iverson].

View this post on Instagram

S L A M D U N K C H A M P SWIPE TO SEE DUNK

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Feb 16, 2019 at 8:13pm PST

A few leaked tracks have hit the internet recently, are you aware of how that may have happened?

Somebody leaked them. Sometimes when you got so much drip and it's filled to the brim, it's going to spill over and you got to clean it up every now and then. That's some hot s***t, but it won't be going on anything because it leaked. I'm about to get on this 250-foot yacht in Cabo, document that!

Find out more details behind their Cam-Am partnership here.

Angela Morris

Kuk Harrell Tracks His Career Journey From The Golden Arches To The Grammys

Thirty-five years ago, Kuk Harrell designed his foray into the music industry while taking orders at a Chicago-based McDonald’s. The Grammy-winning vocal producer once worked at the fast food conglomerate as a crew member, then a manager before he became the go-to voice captain for artists like Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion, Usher, and more singing heavyweights.

As his writing career began, Harrell wrote jingles for McDonald’s ad campaigns, helping to craft the melody around the fast food restaurant’s “ba-da-ba-ba-ba” tune. In a full-circle moment, Harrell added to his McDonald’s lineage (his mother and two sisters used to sing background for radio and television commercials in Chicago, including for the golden arches), by signing on for the franchise’s “Where You Want To Be” campaign. The initiative pairs a McDonald’s employee with an established person within whatever field the employee is interested in pursuing, allowing them to spend a day and learn the ins and outs of that business. Ayana Lea was selected to shadow Harrell, a moment that re-instilled a sense of passion within him.

“It was refreshing to be able to look back and she gave me a picture of where I was 35 years ago starting out,” Harrell says. “When you get in the music industry, and especially on my level, you’re moving around so much and you’re dealing with people so much every single day and the expectation is so great, you could lose that sense of excitement and freshness. The thing I really picked up from her was just the fresh passion that she has and she’s looking forward to where she can go.” For Harrell, that journey has landed him five Grammy Awards and a scroll of credits from Janet Jackson to The Whispers.

Harrell chats with VIBE on his mission to have the Grammy Awards recognize vocal producers, Rihanna’s ANTI album following its three-year anniversary (while he remained secretive on her upcoming project, Harrell shared that there’s growth from ANTI to her new album), and how his time at McDonald’s still impacts his career today.

---

VIBE: How did you know McDonald’s would be a springboard to the next level? Kuk Harrell: For me, I’ve always been fortunate. People that have a passion for music, they’re always fortunate because that’s something that’s always there as opposed to not being sure. For me, I was really fortunate that that passion was always there. I was also fortunate because I was already committed to doing music so there was something in my mind that made me focus on it. I was able to see I need to do life while I pursue my passion, meaning I needed to get a job so that I can have a life and while I have this job I can still pursue my passion. Passion is music. A lot of times we’re very lucky if we get success doing music. The stereotype is you either just do music and you don’t work and you’re hoping that this could generate money. I was fortunate that my family really instilled in me that you have to work while you pursue it. That was a huge blessing for me.

When you’re working with an artist, are there skills from McDonald’s that come in handy? Absolutely. The soft skills, responsibility, and teamwork. Those are extremely important in what I do right now because, especially with the clients that I have, it’s really important to communicate and to be a people person. I say this all the time, you can be extremely talented, you can have all the talent in the world and be the best songwriter, the best producer, the best keyboardist, but if your people skills are lacking you’re not going to go too far. After a while, people will realize it’s more of a nightmare being in the room with you as it is, so I credit my experience at McDonald’s. I appreciate it because when you’re standing at that register you’re interacting with people, person after person after person and you have to be like a blank canvas. You don’t know where these people are coming from, what’s going on in their minds and in their hearts, so I love the fact that you’re able to figure out right away how to respond. I learned that at the window. Then being a manager I learned that you have to be a great leader. A great leader is a person that really knows how to communicate with people based on where they are as opposed to a blanket personality like, “I need to speak to her this way” or “I need to speak him this way,” “motivate him that way” or “motivate her this way.” That’s all McDonald’s training for sure.

Looking at your Instagram recently of your Grammys, you said you’re in love with the journey. How did you reach that point where you love what you do? My cousin [Tricky Stewart] and The-Dream, we wrote the song “Umbrella” for Rihanna and I realized once that song blew up and became what it was, I just sat back and was reflecting on the process of it, how it happened. I realized that everything up to that point was my desire. I was reaching for everything and trying to make everything happen, trying to make a career happen. But when “Umbrella” happened, that song was actually written...it kind of happened. There was no effort about it. Then it wound up on Rihanna, she cut it, it became a worldwide smash. Through that process I realized, “Wait a second, without any effort we were able to…” something was able to happen in my life that became life-changing for a lot of people. At that point, I realized I wasn’t worried about anything at that particular time other than just living life. I wasn’t searching for it and it happened. It really directed me back to, “Let me just make sure I always keep my mind on the journey, the life experiences, the most important thing in everything that I do every single day are the interactions with all the people that I meet.” How I can impact their lives and how they can impact my life. That’s the richness of life for me. Not how many Grammys I have, not how much money I can make. It’s the people along the way.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m in love with the journey!! Go get it!!!

A post shared by Kuk Harrell (@officialkukharrell) on Aug 21, 2018 at 5:37pm PDT

Especially since your expertise goes back to the ‘90s, with R&B acts and pop stars, what has been the biggest shift in vocal production from then to now? I would probably say the fact that there is a thing called a vocal producer because it really didn’t exist. I don’t say this to pat myself on the back at all, but I’m the pioneer of vocal production (Laughs), you know what I mean? I carved out the niche of a vocal producer, and even that makes me think about the journey because now I’m doing things every single day. I’m having conversations with labels, I’m having conversations with artists, I hope to have conversations with the Grammy board just letting them know this is a thing. People want to do this. Almost like I’m a union representative for people who are trying to do what I do. There are certain things that I have to fight for in order for it to continue to be legit like royalties and getting our points as opposed to just being in the studio with somebody doing all this work and we just got a check for it. Like no, this work lives on forever so we need to make sure we get paid for it.

What goes into vocal production? The vocal producer is responsible for how the artist sounds on the record, not just sonically, but we carve out with the artist how they sound, how they approach the vocal, if one part of the song needs to be breathier, I’m hearing all of that. I’m going, “Sing it more breathier, sing it sexier, now sing it more edgy.” We’re carving out the emotion of the performance.

You’ve worked with Pentatonix and they solely rely on their voices to be the instruments. How do you help a singer, not necessarily in that format, use their voices as instruments? I start from the foundation that they’re already a great singer and even if they’re not a great singer that they have vocal ability. At that point, it’s all about instilling confidence in them, getting them out of their head and just getting them to a place where they can just perform. That goes back to what I was saying about being a manager at McDonald’s: how do I lead? I noticed that this person has a shy demeanor but they’re a pop star, or they’re a pop singer, so how do I get the best out of them? It’s all about leadership, teamwork, and motivation.

Have you worked with an artist that you’ve noticed tremendous vocal growth? Absolutely. I’m not going to say who it is, though. (Laughs)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Now, down to business! #workflow #vocalproducer #vocalproduction #songwriter #purpose 📷 by: @angelamphoto

A post shared by Kuk Harrell (@officialkukharrell) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:04pm PST

Can you describe that growth process? It’s confidence because a lot of times when an artist goes in the studio they’re in their head a lot. That’s the other thing the vocal producer does, he brings confidence to them and just lets them get to a place to where they’re not thinking about, “Am I doing it the right way?” They’re not thinking about anything other than, “I’m just here to do what I do and I’m going to be the best and I trust that that person has my back and will make sure I sound great.” When I hear records with artists that I started with or we start together and I don’t produce them anymore, when I hear their records now, I hear that confidence and that’s life-giving. That’s an extension of me, that’s an extension of my spirit that they’re continuing on in.

Vocal production can also apply to rappers, too. What was it like working with Cardi B on her Invasion of Privacy album? It’s a great experience, they’re all great experiences. I get to work with the best of the best and it’s always exciting because I get to work with either a great vocalist or a great rapper. The thing that’s the same is it’s all based on either melody or rhythm. I’m initially a drummer so it’s all about rhythm and I can sing as well so it’s all about melody. With Cardi, just making sure the pocket is right. It’s exciting because I get to carve out audio pictures.

How much of that journey is your talent and the artist’s? I know you said you have to bring out certain things out of singers, but is it a give and take? It’s 50/50 because that’s where the soft skills that I learned at McDonald’s come together. The person has to feel like it’s a partnership. They can’t feel like I’m a producer coming in trying to make them do what I want them to do. First of all, I have to realize that they’re the artist, not me. It’s their record, so I’m here to bring what I do to enhance what they do. As long as they feel like it’s 50/50, everything goes extremely smooth.

And it can also hit the listener in a different way. To reference Rihanna’s ANTI album, a lot of people herald that as her best project from top to bottom. I think she found a lane within that lower register pocket, and ANTI’s songs can fall into any genre. What was it like working with her on that album? It’s always amazing and with that particular album because it was a groundbreaking album. It took us three years to make the album and that was hard because it was highly-anticipated. But it was great because we all learned so much in working on the album. That’s the other thing. I love how for me it always keeps going back to the people skill. We had a lot of different things we had to make sure that the album was as we were working on it. There were times it created tension within all of us that worked on the album, nothing crazy, but just creative tension. With that, for me, also puts me in a place where I have to ignite my people skills: “Okay wait a second, we’re doing this. Let’s all make sure that we’re connected as people so that the creativity can flow.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This was truly an overwhelming moment! My First week back to work and @badgalriri captured this pic which I will cherish forever!🙏🏽❤️ I want to say thank you & I love you to @badgalriri and our whole team/family for being there for me with open arms, love and amazing celebration as I got back in The Chair!! I love you guys and we makin 🔥 and history!!!

A post shared by Kuk Harrell (@officialkukharrell) on Nov 14, 2018 at 7:55am PST

Is there a song you had the most fun recording? I would say “Higher” because we worked on that. Her vocals went to another level with that record. And the other one is “Work” because I never worked with Drake before. To see Drake walk in the room was like “Oh snap!”

On “Higher” as fans, we’ve never heard her vocals reach that raw of a level. What was it like getting her to that point? Was she reserved about it? She’s not in a shell at all. It was just that record was great because it was a challenge for us. It was just a thing that goes back to what you were saying — growth. It was a record that caused us to go, “We can do this, we can nail that record,” and we did.

With the vocal DNA of an artist, let’s say with Rihanna, she works with a lot of big-time songwriters like Sia and Bibi Bourelly. When she sings their songs you can tell automatically that’s a Sia or a Bibi Bourelly song. How do you navigate the vocal DNA of an artist? Is it rooted in the songwriter in terms of how they craft the melody or is it rooted in the singer? It’s rooted in the singer because they are the artist. As a vocal producer what I’m doing is making sure I keep the characteristic of their voice and their personality so that they don’t get lost. That’s why the consumer loves the artist that they love especially if there’s consistency there with that artist. We take the songs and just enhance the songs.

Do you think the Grammys will become less important to artists and hold more weight to those behind the boards? I think so because if I’m understanding you correctly, there are more people that are speaking up and speaking out because we’re carving out more niches. Vocal producers, engineers, and it’s not they haven’t wanted to, it’s now things are changing even more and more. The industry is changing and it’s taking different people, even how records are made now it’s different. There wasn’t a vocal producer before, but now there is a vocal producer. Why is there a vocal producer? Because he is focusing on making sure that that artist sounds great. That’s all I worry about. I don’t worry about how the kick-drum sounds, I don’t worry about how the snare sounds, I don’t care about the keyboard. I do care about how that vocal is blended into the track. That performance is going to live forever so I think as we continue to speak up and make the Grammys aware of all that I think they will honor that for sure. And they have, they do it with Best Engineered Album, Best Artwork, and I think we’re getting more categories. I’m pushing for Best Vocal Producer. They already have Best Producer of the Year. If we do Best Vocal Production I’d be mad if I don’t get one of those. (Laughs)

