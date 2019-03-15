Anderson .Paak Prepares 'Ventura' Album Release With New Single "King James"
'Ventura' is out April 12.
Only four months after his recently released Oxnard album, Anderson .Paak dropped a new single to commemorate his forthcoming project, Ventura. To up the ante, his new song titled "King James" arrived early Friday morning (March 15), bringing a hard-hitting track coated in funky instrumentals and good intentions.
"King James" takes jazz-funk inspirations to a new level with the sounds of a smooth saxophone, which opens the smile-provoking 808 beat that rides under the Grammy-winning musician's voice. Covering a myriad of important topics like the looming border wall construction and black empowerment, the 33-year-old gives a shout out to LeBron James' contributions to the African American community and the NFL-kneeling movement started by Colin Kaepernick.
Though the single seems very serious, .Paak's "King James" inspires a groove with its upbeat production.
The "Tints" emcee also announced the forthcoming tracklist will include star-studded features from Brandy, André 3000, Jazmine Sullivan, Nate Dogg, and Smokey Robinson. Ventura will reach virtual streaming shelves April 12.
3 years between Malibu and Oxnard... you know I couldn’t do that to y’all again 😎 PREORDER AND SINGLE MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. #VENTURA + “King James” 4.12 💥 pic.twitter.com/2VRcNdQKE9
— CHEEKY ANDY (@AndersonPaak) March 14, 2019