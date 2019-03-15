"Mac Miller: A Celebration Of Life" Concert Benefiting The Launch Of The Mac Miller Circles Fund
Anderson .Paak Prepares 'Ventura' Album Release With New Single "King James"

March 15, 2019 - 10:33 am by Zoe Johnson

'Ventura' is out April 12. 

Only four months after his recently released Oxnard album, Anderson .Paak dropped a new single to commemorate his forthcoming project, Ventura. To up the ante, his new song titled "King James" arrived early Friday morning (March 15), bringing a hard-hitting track coated in funky instrumentals and good intentions.

"King James" takes jazz-funk inspirations to a new level with the sounds of a smooth saxophone, which opens the smile-provoking 808 beat that rides under the Grammy-winning musician's voice. Covering a myriad of important topics like the looming border wall construction and black empowerment, the 33-year-old gives a shout out to LeBron James' contributions to the African American community and the NFL-kneeling movement started by Colin Kaepernick.

Though the single seems very serious, .Paak's "King James" inspires a groove with its upbeat production.

The "Tints" emcee also announced the forthcoming tracklist will include star-studded features from Brandy, André 3000, Jazmine Sullivan, Nate Dogg, and Smokey Robinson. Ventura will reach virtual streaming shelves April 12.

Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Game One
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Drake And Toronto Raptors Unveil OVO Athletic Center

"Introducing the OVO Athletic Centre, the official training facility for the Toronto Raptors," Drake wrote on Instagram when he gave his followers a look at the OVO-inspired renaming of the Raptors' training center.

A display of partnership between the 6God and the Canadian professional basketball team, the Raptors announced Thursday (March 14) that their training center would embrace the October's Very Own's moniker with pride. The " Nice For What" rapper and the franchise celebrated the joyous collaboration by showing off the OVO owl symbol.

Introducing the OVO Athletic Centre, the official training facility for the Toronto Raptors. 🇨🇦 just wanted to add that I am so proud of my brothers and so proud to be from this city I swear this one feels like a high school dream and it’s a blessing to be able to raise up the levels and make the human mind stretch when it comes to thinking about what is possible in your lifetime!! Much love to everyone involved

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 14, 2019 at 8:25am PDT

We made it happen. Introducing the OVO Athletic [email protected] | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/8Z2Trv6evi

— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 14, 2019

Drake's relationship with the Toronto Raptors began in 2013 when the rapper agreed to be a team ambassador. The support between the two continued into 2018 when OVO-inspired jerseys were introduced by the team.

 

Alexis Fields-Kerry-Washington-Church-Comedy Alexis Fields-Kerry-Washington-Church-Comedy
Getty Images

Alexis Fields To Star In Church Comedy Produced By Kerry Washington

Our favorite actresses from the 90s are coming back bigger than ever. Alexis Fields, known for her work on Moesha, Sister Sister and Kenan & Kel is heading back to the small screen in a church comedy pilot produced by Kerry Washington.

Shadow & Act reported Wednesday (March 12), the untitled series will also star singer-actor Leslie Odom Jr. of Hamilton fame and is based on real-life married progressive pastors Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes-Roberts. penned by Saladin K. Patterson (The Last O.G., The Big Bang Theory), the comedy  "revolves around Omari and Hope, who are joint pastors at a young, hip, diverse church in Los Angeles. Through their services, online streams and books, they are experts at uniting people across different races, genders, orientations and opinions. But when it comes to uniting the people in their blended family, they are way out of their comfort zone, and as a result, the teachers often find themselves the pupils."

Fields joins as the lead of the show with Odom Jr. Kelly Jenrette from The Handmaid's Tale will also be apart of the series after a three-year hiatus from acting.

Fields took to her Twitter account to express her gratitude. "Humbled....grateful....so honored," she said. "God doesn't give up on us. Any of us."

 

Humbled....grateful....so honored. God doesn’t give up on us. Any of us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EaLwRLLiPf

— Alexis Fields (@Alexis_Fields) March 12, 2019

Gennady Golovkin v Canelo Alvarez
Al Bello/Getty Images

Will Smith Attempts Stand-Up Comedy With Assist From Dave Chappelle

In September 2018, Will Smith shared on Instagram that he tried stand-up for the first time ever. The experience was so grand that he wrote he's "hooked" on telling jokes live for an audience. Now, we're able to watch his debut thanks to his new Facebook Watch show, Will Smith's Bucket List.

Smith said he's always been terrified of doing stand-up but wanted to conquer his fear and enlisted the help of Dave Chappelle in Las Vegas. From there, the famed comedian gave Smith a few pointers on how to attempt a successful show, beginning with confidence. "The reason you should be confident is primarily because you're Will Smith," Chappelle said before reminding the box-office actor of his accolades.

At the beginning of the 22-minute program, Smith described his fear of taking center stage to keep an audience entertained with his jokes. "To be able to stand on a stage with a microphone, no music, no backup dancers, no special effects, no second chances, just you, the microphone and the crowd to me is the hardest thing in entertainment," he said.

The stand-up event was also joined by Jon Stewart, Katt Williams, Michelle Wolf, Donnell Rawlings and more. Watch the full episode below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I did Stand Up last night... FIRST TIME EVER! I opened for Dave Chappelle. I AM HOOKED.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Sep 20, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT

