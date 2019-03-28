Previously Anonymous R. Kelly Accuser Speaks Out About Alleged Incident With Singer
"You can talk about me. You can not like what I’m sayin’ about your favorite singer. But this is my life..."
A previously anonymous R. Kelly accuser has come forward, and is speaking about her experiences with the disgraced musician.
Lanita Carter ("L.C."), who is one of four women mentioned in Kelly's criminal sexual abuse indictment, spoke to CBS News' Jericka Duncan about her encounter with the singer. Carter says that the incident occurred on Feb. 18, 2003, when she was 24 years old. She claims that he grabbed her braids and tried to force her into performing oral sex on him during her time as Kelly's hair braider. When she refused, he allegedly spit in her face six times and masturbated.
“This is a release,” Carter said. “I’ve been carrying this since 2003. I have had to sit on a public bus and watch public conversation: ‘Did you hear about what they did with R. Kelly? They need to leave that man alone.’ And I can’t stand up for myself.”
According to her lawyer Michael Avenatti, an article of Carter's clothing worn during the alleged encounter (her "favorite Tommy Hilfiger shirt") tested positive for traces of R. Kelly's DNA. She says was forced into silence through settlements, and that Kelly's 2010 song "Hair Braider" features lines about her. If convicted of a crime, Kelly faces a maximum of up to 70 years in prison.
“When I finally realized I don’t want to be this victim, I don’t want to be a part of this, every time I tried to pick myself up again, I felt like something on the news brought me back to what I thought I swept under the rug,” Carter continued. “Today — today I say: no more. You can talk about me. You can not like what I’m sayin’ about your favorite singer. But this is my life … This is my truth. This is what I have. If I die tomorrow, I know that I told the truth.”
Watch her interview above.