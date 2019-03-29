Aoki Lee Simmons Gets Accepted Into Harvard
“I’m only 16 and I’m going to Harvard, baby!”
Aoki Lee Simmons is Harvard bound! The 16-year-old high schooler burst into tears as she discovered she'd been accepted into the ivy league university.
“I’m only 16 and I’m going to Harvard baby! Insert emotional crying face,” the teen wrote on Instagram Thursday (March 28) before making a joking reference to the college admissions scandal involving actresses Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and countless other affluent parents that paid millions to bribe their children's way into USC, Harvard and more.
“Thank you so much to every single person who helped me along the way,” Aoki added. “I am excited and honored and so so grateful.”
Aoki's father, Russell Simmons, also posted a video of the emotional moment along with her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons. “Yaaayyyyy @aokileesimmons!! She’s on her way to #Harvard,” Kimora wrote. “We are sooo super proud of YOU!! Such hard work and only 16! You did it! It took years of super dedication and lots of tears! But HERE YOU ARE!!! GO GIRL!!! Enjoy the journey! We are excited to see the great things you will do!”
Anyone who follows Aoki on social media knows that she’s a dedicated student and enrolled in AP (advanced placement) classes in hopes of getting accepted into Harvard or Yale, as she explained earlier in the month while airing out her frustrations about being racially bullied by a white classmate who called her the n-word.
Besides Harvard, Aoki also got into Dartmouth, Vassar and Barnard College.
See video of her college acceptance moment below.
