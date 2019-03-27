Get Those Coins Ready: Ari Lennox Announces 21-Date 'Shea Butter' Tour
For all her Shea Butter babies.
Dreamville signee Ari Lennox announced that she’ll be embarking on her first headlining tour. The 21-city Shea Butter Tour begins on May 12 in Phoenix, and will conclude in her hometown of Washington, D.C. on Jun. 14.
Lennox, who is known for her tracks such as “Backseat” and “GOAT,” has a sound and style all her own. She also divulged back in February that her album Shea Butter Baby is coming “incredibly soon." The J. Cole- assisted title track of her forthcoming album was featured on the Creed II Soundtrack.
Check out the full list of tour stops below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Mar. 29).
May 12 – Phoenix, AZ (Crescent Ballroom)
May 13 – Santa Ana, CA (La Santa)
May 15 – Los Angeles, CA (The Roxy Theatre)
May 16 – Santa Cruz (Atrium @ Catalyst)
May 17 – Oakland, CA (The New Parish)
May 21 – Denver, CO (Marquis Theater)
May 24 – Dallas, TX (House of Blues Dallas)
May 25 – Houston, TX (venue tbd)
May 26 – New Orleans, LA (The Parish Room)
May 28 – Orlando, FL (SoundBar.)
May 29 – Atlanta, GA (Vinyl)
May 31 – Virginia Beach, FL (venue tbd)
June 1 – Roots Picnic (The Mann Center)
June 2 – Baltimore, MD (Baltimore Soundstage)
June 4 – New York, NY (The Bowery Ballroom)
June 5 – Boston, MA (Sonia Live Music Venue)
June 7 – Grand Rapids, MI (The Stache)
June 9 – Chicago, IL (venue tbd)
June 10 – Detroit, MI (The Shelter)
June 11 – Cleveland, OH (Grog Shop)
June 14 – Washington, D.C. (9:30)
View this post on Instagram
My very first headline tour 😍 for my shea butter babies. Tix go on sale this Friday.