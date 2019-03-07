Azriel Clary And Joycelyn Savage Defend "Strong Relationship" With R. Kelly

March 7, 2019 - 8:59 am by Desire Thompson

Consistencies have already sprung between Clary's reasoning for being with R. Kelly and what her parent's have told authorities. 

On Thursday (March 7), CBS This Morning aired interviews with Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, where they accused their parents of blackmail over their relationship with the 52-year-old singer, R. Kelly.

Speaking with co-host Gayle King, the young women expressed their content over the polyamorous relationship they have with the singer while explaining how their parents were the ones who lured them into relationships with the Kelly from the start. The interview is a mirror image of Kelly's emotional conversation with King that aired Wednesday (March 6). Clary screams and breaks down into tears several times over claims that she had sex with Kelly at the age of 17.

"I was not having sex with him when I was 17. When I first met Robert, my parents told me to lie about my age. So when I met him, he thought that I was 18," she said. "On top of that, when I was 17, my parents were making me trying to take photos with him, trying to get me to sexual videos with him. They said they if they had to blackmail him they can use it against him which is exactly what they're doing."

Clary's allegations against her parents continued, especially when it came to her aspiring music career. Despite videos and testimonies seen in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary about Clarry's dreams of musical stardom, she quickly shut them down and stated her previous suicide attempt was because of her parent's pressure to make her into a star.

"No, that's another lie. Trust me, I do not want to sing. Before I even met R. Kelly, I told my parent's I did not want to sing," she said. "My parents made singing a job for me to do. Not even that, I tried to kill myself because I didn't want to sing because this is not how I wanted to spend my life."

Medical records have shared a different story as Clarry was hospitalized following her attempt. She reportedly told a doctor she tried to take her life after a messy breakup with her boyfriend and that music was an outlet that made her happy.

In between Clary's interview, Savage sat next to her and agreed subtly by saying "Yes, definitely" when it came to their parents' behavior. Kelly was also reportedly in the room watching, despite orders for him not to be in the room when the women were speaking to King.

In the documentary, several people from Kelly's camp described Savage as the leader of Kelly's group of women he had at an Atlanta home as she was allegedly given more freedom since she "kept" the other women in line. She also accused her father of being manipulative.

The interview has only drawn up more confusion over the matter as both Clarry and Savage's parents deny receiving or trying to extort money from Kelly's camp.

See more quotes from the interview below.

__

1. On Their "Strong Relationship" With R.Kelly

Ariel Clary: We both have our individual relationships with him and we're all family, all together. We have our moments where we sit and watch movies together or go to amusement parks together.

Joycelyn Savage: We're with him in a relationship, we just said it. A very strong relationship as well.

2. The Intimate Factors Of Their Relationship

Clary: Sexually, I'm not here to talk about my personal life and I wouldn't share what I do outside the bedroom and as I woman I'm sure you would not either. It's not a different circumstance [because of abuse claims towards Kelly], there are people all over the world who have multiple girlfriends. It's no different.

3. On Their Parents Alleged Intentions To Extort Kelly for Cash

Savage: Everything that she's saying is true. Our parents are out here just to get money and are scamming because they didn't agree on what happened with music and where they could be.

4. On Clarry Lying To Kelly About Her Age

Clary: I was not having sex with him when I was 17. When I first met Robert, my parents told me to lie about my age. So when I met him, he thought that I was 18. On top of that, when I was 17, my parents were making me trying to take photos with him, trying to get me to sexual videos with him. They said they if they had to blackmail him they can use it against him which is exactly what they're doing.

Clary: My dad and my mom are sending threats to both of us. They said, 'I'll put all your naked pictures all over the world and ruin him and ruin you if he doesn't send $20,0000 to this bank account by Monday or I'm going to put everything out there and then $10,000 after that." You're trying to solicit me like I'm some ho, I'm not. I'm your child.

5. On The Allegations Of Brainwashing

Clary: I'm crying because you guys don't know the truth and believing some facade that our parents are saying. This is all f**king lies and if you can't see that, you're ignorant, ignorant stupid as f**k because you want to be. That's the world we live in. Negativity sells, rumors are what sells. We're not here to talk about decades, we're here to talk about what our parents have done.

6. On What They Want To Do With Their Lives

Clary: I'm happy just doing what I'm doing. I haven't figured out what I want to do with my life yet but when that time comes, we know Rob is going to support us regardless.

Savage: Most definitely, he's our full support and we're his. We're family.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Azriel Clary And Joycelyn Savage Defend "Strong Relationship" With R. Kelly

From the Web

More on Vibe

"Us" Premiere - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Getty Images

Jordan Peele’s ‘US’ Earns Rave Reviews During SXSW Premiere

Jordan Peele’s latest horror flick is already earning rave reviews. US opened the SXSW Film Festival Friday (March 8), along with a simultaneous screening for press in New York City.

Peele attended the SXSW premiere with US cast members, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Tim Heidecker, and Elisabeth Moss.

Speaking to Variety, the 40-year-old director gave a little insight into the film’s underlining meaning. “There are a lot of messages to take away,” he explained. “What I have talked about so far is that we as a culture are afraid of invaders, the outsider. Our fear lies in the idea that there’s a bad guy coming to get us. This movie is about the fact that we are our own worst enemy.”

Jordan Peele says to know the messages of #UsMovie, audiences need to see it: "We as a culture are afraid of invaders... This movie is about the fact that we are our own worst enemy" #SXSW pic.twitter.com/rtxmaBF1R0

— Variety (@Variety) March 9, 2019

Some of the words used to describe the film include, spectacular, eerie, disturbing, terrifying, and a cinematic “masterpiece.” Peele, meanwhile, is being praised as a “mastermind” of the horror genre. Nyong'o, Duke and the rest of the cast have also been getting positive feedback.

US hits theaters on March 22. Peep some of the early Twitter reactions below.

Look at all these black journalists, writers, and entertainers in one room for #UsMovie in NYC!

That's what's up @UniversalPics @JordanPeele #UsFirst #RepresentationMatters #Diversity #inclusion pic.twitter.com/AHoRvXAHee

— Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) March 9, 2019

My review for #UsMovie. Lupita is about to win another Oscar but this time as lead actress. She should actually win 2.

— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 9, 2019

What. The. F$%!. #UsMovie proves #JordanPeele is a master of suspense and horror. Seriously intense film. Prepare yourselves! pic.twitter.com/TuPx0IMNSV

— Ashley Menzel @ SXSW (@AshleyGMenzel) March 9, 2019

I jumped several times. Almost punched my homegirl sitting next to me out of fear. Screamed a couple of times. Clapped and cheered. Laughed out loud plenty. Almost cried at one of the most beautiful scenes I’ve ever seen in horror. #UsMovie #UsFirst

— Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) March 9, 2019

#UsMovie just cemented Jordan Peele as the greatest horror mastermind of the decade. A terrifying, funny, smart, thoughtful movie with a phenomenal cast. Between this and Little Monsters we are living in the year of Lupita Nyong’o!

— Rafael Motamayor @ SXSW (@GeekWithAnAfro) March 9, 2019

So #UsMovie , is a good time. REALLY. Winston Duke is fantastic, and assumes Peele's humor well. Lupita is a carnal whirlwind. Shades of Jaws, Stepford Wives, the Shinning. Could have been shorter and maybe tries too hard to be a statement, like GET OUT. But def. a win. #SXSW

— Robert Daniels @ SXSW (@812filmreviews) March 9, 2019

#UsMovie is the best movie of the year, good luck to you other directors in trying to beat that pic.twitter.com/Znnoex8KNl

— ge (@elroyaIe) March 9, 2019

Continue Reading
Steph & Ayesha Curry- The 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals
Getty Images

Steph & Ayesha Curry Foundation Launches Scholarship Program For Bay Area Girls Interested In STEM

Steph and Ayesha Curry are launching a new scholarship fund for college-bound girls in the Bay Area who are interested in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields. The scholarship, announced Friday (March 8) by the Steph & Ayesha Curry Family Foundation, was inspired by 9-year-old Riley Morrison, the young girl who questioned why Curry didn’t include girl’s shoes in his Under Armour  sneaker line.

In honor of International Women’s Day, the Warriors guard introduced a special purple colorway version of the Curry 6 sneakers, co-designed by Morrison.

According to a tweet from the Curry Foundation, the 30-year-old NBA player wasn’t “comfortable profiting off Riley’s shoe design, so he went to Under Armour and turned it into a scholarship that will impact girls for years to come.”

The annual scholarship will be awarded to one “college-bound female student from the Bay Area who has shown an aptitude for overcoming adversity, catalyzing change within her community and demonstrating excellence in a STEM-related field of study.” The $30,000 scholarship will be paid out over two years and requires the beneficiary to maintain a 3.0 GPA.

The first recipient will be announced at the Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game on Friday night.

Check out the full scholarship announcement below.

[email protected] wasn't comfortable profiting off Riley's shoe design, so he went to @UnderArmour and turned it into a scholarship that will impact girls for years to come. #RuinTheGame pic.twitter.com/d72fvkP9E7

— SC30, Inc. (@SC30inc) March 8, 2019

Continue Reading

Jussie Smollett Indicted On 16 Felony Counts

Jussie Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges–one for every lie the actor reportedly told to police related to the Chicago attack.

CBS Chicago reports Smollett's charges stemmed from the grand jury's decision made on Thursday (March 7). The counts represent the statements he made to two Chicago police reports about the January incident. After the actor-singer told police a rope was tied around his neck and the suspect used racial slurs, the case was treated as a hate crime. Things quickly unraveled when it was revealed the "persons of interest" were brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo, who Smollett was familiar with.

“Jussie Smollett knew that at the time … there was no reasonable ground for believing that such offenses had been committed,” according to the indictment. The allegations–“false report of offense”– are Class 4 felonies and if found guilty, can leave the actor facing three years in prison.

Smollett has denied any involvement in the attack. As Cook County police continue to look into the case, the FBI determined the $3,500 paid to the brothers was for personal training sessions.

Those close to the Empire set have also stood by Smollett, claiming that the narrative that the actor staged the attack over the disagreement of his earnings wasn't true.

"Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense," Smollett's attorneys said in February when the allegations came to light.

Smollett was previously charged with one count of disorderly conduct for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack.

Jussie Smollett Grand Jury ... by on Scribd

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

17h ago

R. Kelly's "Ignition" Was Originally About Underaged Girls, Former Lawyer Says

Features

14h ago

NEXT: Blueface's Offbeat Rhymes Have Him On The Verge Of Stardom

News

1d ago

T.I. Alleges 'Leaving Neverland' Documentary Is A Ploy To "Destroy Our Culture"