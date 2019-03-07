Azriel Clary And Joycelyn Savage Defend "Strong Relationship" With R. Kelly

Consistencies have already sprung between Clary's reasoning for being with R. Kelly and what her parent's have told authorities.

On Thursday (March 7), CBS This Morning aired interviews with Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, where they accused their parents of blackmail over their relationship with the 52-year-old singer, R. Kelly.

Speaking with co-host Gayle King, the young women expressed their content over the polyamorous relationship they have with the singer while explaining how their parents were the ones who lured them into relationships with the Kelly from the start. The interview is a mirror image of Kelly's emotional conversation with King that aired Wednesday (March 6). Clary screams and breaks down into tears several times over claims that she had sex with Kelly at the age of 17.

"I was not having sex with him when I was 17. When I first met Robert, my parents told me to lie about my age. So when I met him, he thought that I was 18," she said. "On top of that, when I was 17, my parents were making me trying to take photos with him, trying to get me to sexual videos with him. They said they if they had to blackmail him they can use it against him which is exactly what they're doing."

Clary's allegations against her parents continued, especially when it came to her aspiring music career. Despite videos and testimonies seen in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary about Clarry's dreams of musical stardom, she quickly shut them down and stated her previous suicide attempt was because of her parent's pressure to make her into a star.

"No, that's another lie. Trust me, I do not want to sing. Before I even met R. Kelly, I told my parent's I did not want to sing," she said. "My parents made singing a job for me to do. Not even that, I tried to kill myself because I didn't want to sing because this is not how I wanted to spend my life."

Medical records have shared a different story as Clarry was hospitalized following her attempt. She reportedly told a doctor she tried to take her life after a messy breakup with her boyfriend and that music was an outlet that made her happy.

In between Clary's interview, Savage sat next to her and agreed subtly by saying "Yes, definitely" when it came to their parents' behavior. Kelly was also reportedly in the room watching, despite orders for him not to be in the room when the women were speaking to King.

In the documentary, several people from Kelly's camp described Savage as the leader of Kelly's group of women he had at an Atlanta home as she was allegedly given more freedom since she "kept" the other women in line. She also accused her father of being manipulative.

The interview has only drawn up more confusion over the matter as both Clarry and Savage's parents deny receiving or trying to extort money from Kelly's camp.

See more quotes from the interview below.

__

1. On Their "Strong Relationship" With R.Kelly

Ariel Clary: We both have our individual relationships with him and we're all family, all together. We have our moments where we sit and watch movies together or go to amusement parks together.

Joycelyn Savage: We're with him in a relationship, we just said it. A very strong relationship as well.

2. The Intimate Factors Of Their Relationship

Clary: Sexually, I'm not here to talk about my personal life and I wouldn't share what I do outside the bedroom and as I woman I'm sure you would not either. It's not a different circumstance [because of abuse claims towards Kelly], there are people all over the world who have multiple girlfriends. It's no different.

3. On Their Parents Alleged Intentions To Extort Kelly for Cash

Savage: Everything that she's saying is true. Our parents are out here just to get money and are scamming because they didn't agree on what happened with music and where they could be.

4. On Clarry Lying To Kelly About Her Age

Clary: I was not having sex with him when I was 17. When I first met Robert, my parents told me to lie about my age. So when I met him, he thought that I was 18. On top of that, when I was 17, my parents were making me trying to take photos with him, trying to get me to sexual videos with him. They said they if they had to blackmail him they can use it against him which is exactly what they're doing.

Clary: My dad and my mom are sending threats to both of us. They said, 'I'll put all your naked pictures all over the world and ruin him and ruin you if he doesn't send $20,0000 to this bank account by Monday or I'm going to put everything out there and then $10,000 after that." You're trying to solicit me like I'm some ho, I'm not. I'm your child.

5. On The Allegations Of Brainwashing

Clary: I'm crying because you guys don't know the truth and believing some facade that our parents are saying. This is all f**king lies and if you can't see that, you're ignorant, ignorant stupid as f**k because you want to be. That's the world we live in. Negativity sells, rumors are what sells. We're not here to talk about decades, we're here to talk about what our parents have done.

6. On What They Want To Do With Their Lives

Clary: I'm happy just doing what I'm doing. I haven't figured out what I want to do with my life yet but when that time comes, we know Rob is going to support us regardless.

Savage: Most definitely, he's our full support and we're his. We're family.