Betty Shelby Won't Face Civil Rights Charges In The Death of Terence Crutcher

March 3, 2019 - 2:19 pm by Shenequa Golding

This is America. 

Betty Shelby, the Tusla, Oklahoma police officer who shot and killed unarmed Terence Crutcher alongside a highway was found not guilty of manslaughter, and now the New York Times reports she won't face Civil Rights charges either.

On Friday (March 1) the Justice Department concluded it found no evidence Shelby's force against Crutcher was “objectively unreasonable” under the outline set by the United States Supreme Court.

“Any allegation of law enforcement misconduct and willful deprivation of civil rights is taken seriously,”  R. Trent Shores, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma said in a statement. "However, the evidence, in this case, did not support pursuing criminal prosecution. Moving forward, I hope that citizens and law enforcement will continue to work together to better our community.”

An attorney for Crutcher's family said the decision to not level any civil charges against Shelby who alleged she thought Crutcher was reaching for a gun at the time of the shooting, speaks to the flawed justice system.

“Part of the problem is the bias in our system against African-Americans, but the problem is also how the law is structured,” Damario Solomon-Simmons said in an interview. “It is almost an impossible burden to prove a federal civil rights violation, so it sets up the scenario where you get these disappointing but not surprising results.”

A wrongful-death lawsuit was filed against the city of Tulsa in June 2017. It's currently still pending.

In May 2017, six months after Crutcher's killing, Shelby was found not guilty. During the time after the shooting and prior to the trial, she was placed on paid administrative leave. After her acquittal, Shelby received back pay.

Soon after she began working part-time as a reserve deputy for a town 30 miles away for Tulsa. Last week she became a full-time employee working at the courthouse. Sheriff Scott Walton expressed no hesitation about hiring her.

“She has done a fine job and I am thankful to have her as part of our operation,” Mr. Walton said. “I’m not trying to be a cowboy here, I am just saying Betty continues to do her job and it is certainly my opinion that she served the community in Tulsa well.”

kamaru-usman-in-ufc-ring
Hans Gutknecht

Kamaru Usman Becomes The First African To Win A UFC Championship

Kamaru Usman took home the UFC title Saturday night (March 2) in Las Vegas defeating welterweight champ Tyron Woodley. Usman's victory makes him the first African to hold the title.

The 31-year-old known as the "Nigerian Nightmare" greeted journalists in Arabic before switching to Pidgin and admitted he'd fractured his foot and had been walking around in a supportive boot all week.

UFC, which is the highest level within mixed martial arts, combines jiu-jitsu, boxing, kickboxing, wrestling,  and several other fighting techniques while inside of an octagon caged ring.

View this post on Instagram

TOMORROW IT ALL COMES TOGETHER. #NigerianNightmare #AndNew #Nigeria #Africa

A post shared by Kamaru Usman (@usman84kg) on Mar 1, 2019 at 6:08pm PST

"Nigeria, I have told them, we would do it, I told them we never fail. And we have done it today," he said.

Usman was born in Nigeria and reportedly left Benin City for Arlington, Texas with his parents when he was a child. Now, more than 20 years later Usman explains the road he took to win his championship.

"It was kind of time to make a switch and not just be a wrestler anymore, but to be a fighter and to go and make a living for not just myself but my family as well," he told Sportsworld.

The champ also thanked his daughter who he admits "lit a fire under his ass."

View this post on Instagram

First African UFC Champion @usman84kg paid tribute to former champ #TyronWoodley who he defeated to win the World Welterweight Championship. He also shared a touching moment with his daughter. @btsport

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Mar 3, 2019 at 1:56am PST

"I come from humble beginnings. I never dreamed I'd have a platform like this to be on this stage, and when this little girl came along she lit a fire under me, she lit a fire under my ass and I got going."

Congrats to Kamaru Usman.

taraji-p-henson-gold-jumpsuit-vanity-fair-oscar-2019-after-party
Dia Dipasupil

The Trailer For Taraji P. Henson's 'The Best Of Enemies' Draws Mixed Reactions

Oscar-nominated actress Taraji. P. Henson stars as Ann Atwater in the forthcoming film The Best of Enemies. Atwater was a mother turned Civil Rights activist in Durham, North Carolina who took on C.P. Ellis, a leader of local Ku Klux Klan to desegregate schools in the area. As a result, the two formed an unlikely friendship with Ellis reportedly changing his views.

Directed by Robin Bissell, the trailer for the film hit the Internet Saturday (March 2) and fresh off the frustration over Green Book's Best Picture win at the 2019 Oscars, some weren't too excited about the project.

Another white savior flick. Damn even a Klansman eventually found some sort of sympathy for the helpless negroes and had to step in and help through God’s good mercy?

I’m cool on this one!! #ADOS

— Michael Mitchell (@Changenarrradio) March 3, 2019

So the premise of this movie is “Some Klansman are very fine people?” aAnd the trailer incorporates Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On.”pic.twitter.com/9P8KEJS9yn

— Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) March 2, 2019

Many expressed frustration over Hollywood's obsession with a white savior complex in which a black lead, does the arduous work of fighting battles, both emotionally and physically, to bring about change only for a white man or woman to be awarded a medal of honor.

I hate these ... “I made friends with a white man so now racism doesn’t exist” movies.

— Are You Valet? (@ScottieBeam) March 3, 2019

Also, Ann Atwater was a fat, dark-skinned Black woman. Taraji P. Henson is......not. Typical. pic.twitter.com/lrh4TcRYjR

— K.Elizabeth AKA Cleopatra Jones Jr. (@theKelizabeth82) March 3, 2019

However, there are some who despite the trailer are still fans of the Empire actress and are still planning on seeing the film.

Lets just give Taraji P. Henson the Oscar now. https://t.co/2T1u1wPaRc

— Hostage Peen (@_noelove) March 3, 2019

I have faith that @TherealTaraji wouldn’t sign on to some mess or whitewashed story, so I’m on board to see this here. https://t.co/fr11qHxnCr

— Antwann Michael (@antwann4real) March 3, 2019

https://twitter.com/AkqyaAmore/status/1102198672375320576

So what say you? Will you see the movie that is reportedly based on historical facts, or are you going to pass? Sound off in the comments below.

The Best of Enemies rolls into theaters Apri 5.

In the meantime, learn about the real Ann Atwater below.

poster-of-stephon-clark
Getty Images

Sacramento Police Won't Face Criminal Charges In Stephon Clark Shooting

Sacramento officers Terrence Mercadal and Jarad Robinet will not face criminal charges in the March 2018 shooting death of Stephon Clark, which reignited ripe frustration among many in the community and nationwide.

According to the New York Times, the Sacramento County district attorney made the announcement Saturday (March 2) and acknowledged that Clark was dead, but justified the actions of the officers involved.

“Was a crime committed? There’s no question that a human being died,” District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said. “But when we look at the facts and the law, and we follow our ethical responsibilities, the answer to that question is no. And as a result, we will not charge these officers.”

On March 18, Mercadal and Robinet responded to a vandalism call in the area and within 10 minutes, after a brief pursuit, Clark was dead.  The officers fired their weapons a reported 20 times in Clark's direction, striking him about seven times. An analysis of the police video footage by the Times concluded a majority of the bullets hit Clark as he was falling or already on the ground.

“We must recognize that they are often forced to make split-second decisions,” Schubert said. “We must also recognize that they are under tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving circumstances.”

Three minutes after the shooting the officers identified themselves and nearly six minutes later is when Clark received medical attention. The cops said they believed Clark had a gun. It was later deduced Clark was unarmed and was carrying his cellphone. The 22-year-old leaves behind two sons.

In the wake of Clark's death, former NBA player Matt Barnes launched a college scholarship for his children. "How do we explain to our kids that because of the color of your skin people aren’t going to like you? That’s not fair, but that’s what we have to explain to our kids every day.”

