Big Boi Donates $100K To Martin Luther King Jr. Center For Nonviolent Social Change

The NFL will match Big Boi's donation for a total of $200,000.

Big Boi received a lot of backlash for performing at the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show alongside Travis Scott and Maroon 5. But the opportunity to use the platform for good was not completely lost on the ATL artist. Big Boi is reportedly donating $100,000 to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, TMZ reports.

Big Boi's $100K donation will reportedly be matched by the NFL for a total of $200,000. The joint contribution is similar to the one that both Travis Scott and Maroon 5 made to various organizations. Scott donated $500,000 to Van Jones' Dream Corps, while Maroon 5 gave to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, a non-profit organization designed to help youth reach their full potential through workshops, mentorship and more.

As previously reported, all three acts were heavily criticized for performing at the Super Bowl halftime. Many argued they should stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, who was blacklisted from the league for protesting police brutality and social injustice during the national anthem. The controversy became so big that even Jay-Z stepped in to advice Scott to back out of the gig. Cardi B and Rihanna also declined the performance in support of Kaepernick.

An official announcement of Big Boi and the NFL's donation is expected to arrive within the week.