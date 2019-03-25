Big Sean Shares How Therapy Helped Him Find Clarity

Big Sean has reached a new point in his life and career that provided a much-needed moment of clarity. The Detroit native shared personal news on Instagram that he sought therapy in order to re-center his focus. The revelation arrived a day before his 31st birthday (March 25).

In a trio of Instagram video messages, the "One Man Can Change The World" rapper explained his stance and what he was missing from his life that led him to contract professional assistance. "I got a good therapist," he said. "I was blessed enough to talk to some super spiritual people, and they made me realize one thing that I was missing in my life, one thing I was missing was clarity...clarity about who was around me, what I was doing. Even the music which is my happiness, my joy, that was always an escape for me, was starting to feel like a burden. It was starting to feel like a job."

View this post on Instagram my thoughts 1/3 🗣 A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Mar 24, 2019 at 8:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram my thoughts (2/3) 🗣 CLARITY A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Mar 24, 2019 at 8:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram my thoughts (3/3) 🗣 UNCONDITIONAL LOVE A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Mar 24, 2019 at 8:55pm PDT

In a previous interview with Billboard, Big Sean revealed his battle with not only depression but also anxiety. "I never really took the time out to nurture myself, to take care of myself. It took me a lot of depression having a lot of anxiety to realize something was off," he said. "I've been getting myself together, getting my mind right, so I have been taking better care of myself," he continued before stating he was working on music.

That sentiment was echoed in Sean's recent revelation, assuring fans that he's still nurturing his passion for music. The last full-length project, Double or Nothing with producer Metro Boomin, was released in 2017.