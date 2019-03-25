Father Who Also Doubles As A Sketch Artist Surprises Daughter With Stunning Portrait Of Her As Mona Lisa
Father of the year goes to this guy.
The Mona Lisa has seen many variations over the years from Lego mosaics to a "Melanated Mona." The latest remix comes from a talented sketch artist who recreated the iconic painting by switching out Mona with his daughter.
On Saturday (March 23), Laurence "Sketch" Cheatham posted a video of his daughter's reaction to his homage. While using his daughter's own stunning photograph, Cheatham's elegant take almost left his daughter speechless. "That's me! Oh my gosh, I'm the Mona Lisa," she said in awe. "[This is] so cool. Thank you. Oh my gosh. How did you do that?"
In between her amazement, Sketch shared how it took three months to create his now-viral image. His talents don't stop with the new Melanated Mini Mona Lisa. A quick look at his Instagram page shows his life-like portraits of celebrities like Beyonce, Rihanna, Drake and the late Tupac Shakur.
He's also lent his talents to social justice with a poignant sketch called "The League." The image includes an angelic look at victims of unjust police killings like Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, Samuel DuBose and Michael Brown.
Take a look at the adorable viral video and amazing work from Sketch below.
Been a while, but I’ve been working 💪🏽 Had to trade the pencils in for the paint brushes. Learned a few new tricks, and relearned a few old ones. Now watch this . #2k19 🏆 #art #painting #artist #sketch #art_spotlight #paint #instaart #painter #artoftheday #arts_help #paintings #artwork
#repost of my #pencildrawing of @iamcardib One of my favorite drawings I did this time last year. #cardib
"The League" Please share this with your friends. I want to get this drawing out as far as it can go. Recently, I found a picture of this man holding this sign and it spoke to me. This drawing was inspired by the recent tragedy of Sandra Bland. I wanted to honor those who lost their lives and at the same time show that not everyone is racist and that we're not alone in this. Peace to Sandra Bland, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Samuel DuBose and the many others. Feel free to tag and share. #justice #sandrabland #ericgarner #samueldubose #trayvonmartin #michaelbrown #art #drawing #blacklivesmatter @caradelevingne
Pencil work from last year #art #2pac #drawing #sketch @losangelesconfidential