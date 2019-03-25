The famous Leonardo Da Vinci painting ' The Mona Lisa' is seen on display in the Grande Galerie of the Louvre museum on August 24, 2005 in Paris, France. Dan Brown is the author of numerous bestsellers, including Digital Fortress, Angels and Demons, and Deception Point. His acclaimed novel 'The Da Vinci Code'has become one of the most widely read books of all time. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Father Who Also Doubles As A Sketch Artist Surprises Daughter With Stunning Portrait Of Her As Mona Lisa

Father of the year goes to this guy.

The Mona Lisa has seen many variations over the years from Lego mosaics to a "Melanated Mona." The latest remix comes from a talented sketch artist who recreated the iconic painting by switching out Mona with his daughter.

On Saturday (March 23), Laurence "Sketch" Cheatham posted a video of his daughter's reaction to his homage. While using his daughter's own stunning photograph, Cheatham's elegant take almost left his daughter speechless. "That's me! Oh my gosh, I'm the Mona Lisa," she said in awe. "[This is] so cool. Thank you. Oh my gosh. How did you do that?"

In between her amazement, Sketch shared how it took three months to create his now-viral image. His talents don't stop with the new Melanated Mini Mona Lisa. A quick look at his Instagram page shows his life-like portraits of celebrities like Beyonce, Rihanna, Drake and the late Tupac Shakur.

He's also lent his talents to social justice with a poignant sketch called "The League." The image includes an angelic look at victims of unjust police killings like Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, Samuel DuBose and Michael Brown.

Take a look at the adorable viral video and amazing work from Sketch below.