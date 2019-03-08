Bobby Shmurda Blasts Tekashi 6ix9ine For Snitching

"I don't even want to be next to that man."

Bobby Shmurda is pulling the plug on working with Tekashi 6ix9ine. In light of reports that Tekashi snitched in order to escape a life sentence for criminal charges, Shmurda told VladTV that he doesn't want anything to due with the disgraced artist.

"Hell motherf**king no," Bobby Shmurda said when asked if he would ever collaborate with 6ix9ine again. The two previously collabed on the single "Stoopid."

"I don't even want to be next to that man. I'm good," he continued. "These motherf**kers would have everybody locked up. That's why I tell these kids, too: These entertainers they just entertainers. They ain't living that shit they be talking."

As previously reported, 6ix9ine was arrested for racketeering charges in 2018. Since then, the Brooklyn native has been cooperating with police and spilling information about his crew's involvement in the attempted shooting of Chief Keef.

In 2014, Bobby Shmurda was arrested and charged with a felony criminal possession of a weapon. He later pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree conspiracy as well as one count of weapons possession. He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence, but expected to get paroled in 2020.