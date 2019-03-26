Bobby Shmurda Shares Honest Thoughts On Criminal Justice Reform

While Bobby Shmurda awaits his prison release in 2020, the "Hot Ni**a" rapper remains vocal and opinionated on certain topics of contention, specifically criminal justice reform. The subject was discussed on SiriusXM's "Hip Hop Nation" on March 25 where the Brooklyn native dialed in to unveil his thoughts on the fight to reconstruct the incarceration and parole system, and Meek Mill's reform initiative.

"Like I tell people all the time, I respect what he doing. I can't do it though," Shmurda admitted. "I can talk to the kids but I ain't about to be sitting here protesting and politicking for no motherfu**ing cops because them motherfu**ers don't care. They've been killing motherfu**ers since Rodney King. People got to realize this sh*t."

Earlier this year, Meek alongside Jay-Z and other board members from the sports and business sectors launched the Reform Alliance. The organization plans to "dramatically reduce the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal justice system." The outlet will look to the parole and probation system as points of change.

Shmurda later referenced Martin Luther King Jr.'s fight for equality but shared that he couldn't walk in his shoes given the amount of adversity and negativity that came his way. The 24-year-old artist noted that other modes of action besides "talking" need to take place.

"This sh*t ain't gon' change cause motherfu**ers started talking about it, we gotta take action...They've been beating Rodney King, the motherfu**ers been killing motherfu**ers for how long?" he said. "And it gets the same results."

In 2016, Shmurda began his five-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder, drug trafficking, and other charges that include weapons possession.