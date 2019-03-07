'Boomerang' Episode 4 Recap: Call A Spade

The men of BET's series are noticeably absent, but viewers are allowed to get a better understanding of the ladies.

In episode 4, Simone enlists a few ladies on a mission to pick up her God-sister, Tay Tay (Dreezy) from the drunk tank except there’s one problem: It’s a colossal waste of time. A frantic phone call from her purple lace-front wearing family member has Simone flying out the door with no money and no plan. Downstairs, Tia is boo’d up with a girlfriend who is convinced Simone puts the “B” in bougie. The three head out in Tia’s bae’s hoopty to pick up Crystal, who could use the company seeing as how it’s the one year anniversary since she finalized her divorce from David.

The two-hour drive reveals that aside from the fact that Simone is grossly uneducated on the black movies front, Tia’s bae isn’t feeling how her girlfriend’s brand is being delivered. Sure, Simone is able to get Tia more likes and visibility but that overly-sexy image isn’t Tia and that is clearly a problem for her girlfriend. After reaching the holding center, the girls are annoyed to find out that the police released Tay Tay into the custody of the same man who got her arrested in the first place, DeVante. The group's consensus on him? Trash. A quick look at her Instagram shows that not only did sis leave lockup not too long ago, but she’s turning up at a house party with zero cares in the world.

Simone feels guilty on this particular day because exactly one year ago, she knew her best friend Crystal didn’t want to get married and she allowed her to go through with it anyway. Through her own admittance, Crystal never quite knew what she wanted to be growing up so settling to be a wife seemed like the best option. In actuality, there was nothing Simone could’ve done differently on Crystal’s wedding day. Support was all Crystal needed and Simone provided that. Besides, Simone stopping the wedding would’ve caused way bigger problems.

Remember how I said DeVante was trash? Well, in typical Hefty Bag fashion, he DMs some girl while Tay Tay is out on a munchie run. The two get into a screaming match, so before things get too crazy, Simone decides it’s time to go.

In an effort to stop Tay Tay from leaving, DeVante comes out of his face to disrespect her and her friends but Tia’s boo is not having that. She may not be the type of lesbian who knows how to fix cars but she is definitely the type to chin-check a disrespectful mofo, tuh! The night wasn’t a total bust, though. Tia and her girlfriend did get to sweep some men in spades and Crystal was able to have a deep convo with a handsome athlete — one that ends in a juicy little kiss. David who? I’m no expert, but a house-party diversion was exactly what Crystal needed and once again, Simone proves to be a good friend.