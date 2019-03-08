NASCAR Production Photo Days
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Darrell Wallace Jr poses for a photo at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 28, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Chris Graythen

Bubba Wallace Helps Change The Face Of NASCAR, But Racist Images Of The Past Still Linger

March 8, 2019 - 8:00 am by Jay Scott Smith

As NASCAR’s 2019 season gets rolling, the traditional “Good Ol’ Boy” motorsport’s diversity efforts are hampered by its past.

It’s the day before the biggest race of NASCAR’s season. Darrell Wallace Jr. – better known as Bubba, a nickname given to him by his older sister, Brittany – is holding court inside of his hauler, the trailer that more resembles a NASA command center on the inside. He’s battling the onset of a cold and has just stepped out his car after doing a trial run around the Daytona International Speedway, which was the site of his greatest racing accomplishment just a year earlier. “I never thought I’d be here talking to you today, driving the No. 43,” Wallace says in his deep southern drawl. “We just race and have fun. It took a lot of work and a lot of determination.”

Wallace finished second at the 2018 Daytona 500, the best finish by an African-American driver ever in the 60 years of the “Great American Race.” That No. 43 is the iconic car driven by racing legend Richard Petty, a.k.a. “The King.” Wallace has been a member of Petty’s racing team since 2017 and has become one of the sport’s breakout stars. Even as he drives an iconic car, Wallace didn’t have any NASCAR role models as a kid growing up in Concord, N.C.

“I didn’t want to be like Mike,” he says, joking about Michael Jordan. “I didn’t watch NASCAR until I was 17. It was on the TV because my family were big fans of it. But in terms of role models, I didn’t have them.”

He has quickly become the most prominent black face in a sport that has a long, checkered history with race. NASCAR has both the whitest viewership – an estimated 94 percent, to the 92 percent of the National Hockey League – and the whitest group of participants of any American sport by percentage. Of the 48 drivers on NASCAR’s top series, the Monster Energy Cup Series, Wallace is the only black driver. By contrast, there are currently 25 black players in the NHL.

Wallace is also just the fourth black driver to compete in a top circuit NASCAR event. His 2nd place finish at Daytona is the closest a black driver has come to winning a race on NASCAR’s top circuit since Wendell Scott won at Jacksonville’s Speedway Park on Dec. 1, 1963. That win also stands as the only victory for a black driver on NASCAR’s top division.

“He feels like he’s carrying the flag of the [black] community,” Steve Phelps, NASCAR’s President since September 2018, said of Bubba. “He’s a great ambassador, both broadly and for African-Americans. He uses this as an opportunity to overcome. He would be a great champion.”
Diversity was one of the big buzzwords of Speed Week and, around the massive Speedway, it was clear that the sport has made a concerted effort to diversify on and off the track. Wallace first signed on with NASCAR in 2009 at just 16 with Rev Racing, which is the competitive wing of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program. “We signed on with [Joe Gibbs Racing], and we contacted them wondering what’s the next step,” Wallace says. “In 2010, they brought all the drivers under one banner.

“We jumped on, won the first race right out of the box and won our second race later on that year,” he adds. “I won rookie of the year, we went back and won three times the next year.”

Wallace’s run through NASCAR’s lower circuits – the Xfinity Cup Series, the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, and K&N Pro Series – saw him rack up 12 victories and nearly 100 top 10 finishes.

Diversity in the Trenches

Taking a walk around the track, you will see dozens of black pit crew members, many of whom look like they belong on an NFL offensive or defensive line, which is by design. The Drive for Diversity program that helped produce Wallace is also being used to change the face of the pits.
“We go all across the country recruiting athletes and teach them how to be pit crew members,” said Phil Horton, NASCAR’s Director of Athletic Performance. Horton, a former head athletic trainer at Florida A&M University as well as a former strength coach for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, runs the strength and conditioning program for pit crew members.

Horton heads up a program that has recruited a number of former NCAA Division I athletes to switch over and become crew members. The pit crew is the most integral part of a race team, similar to an O-line, and each position requires a different skill.

“The main reason that we have athletes do this is because they’re used to performing on the big stage,” Horton said on Saturday prior to that day’s Xfinity Daytona 300. Two of Horton’s top recruits are young women, former Norfolk State basketball player Brehanna Daniels and Briana O’Leary, a former softball player at Alcorn State University. Neither one knew a thing about auto racing coming in.

“I did not watch NASCAR,” Daniels said. “It wasn’t even on my TV for five seconds unless I was looking for a basketball game or football game. I didn’t watch it.” Last year, Daniels, 24, became the first black woman to work on a NASCAR pit crew, which is a far cry from two years earlier when she had never seen a race. She had reservations about getting into the sport because of the lack of representation. “I was kinda iffy about joining [NASCAR] because there really aren’t people that look like me,” Daniels said. “I was thinking that I could open doors for people.”

Derrell Edwards, a former shooting guard at High Point University in North Carolina, had a path to NASCAR that mirrored Daniels. The Baltimore native was first introduced to NASCAR through an internship with Richard Childress Racing by way of a preacher at High Point.

He currently works in the pit crew of Childress’ grandson Austin Dillon, the winner of last year’s Daytona 500. While Wallace made history coming in 2nd last year at the 500, Edwards made history as the first black pit crew member on the Daytona 500’s winning team.

He compared being on a pit crew to being on the free throw line. “When that crowd is yelling at you, you have a job to do,” Edwards said. “It’s the same thing [when] jumping out and doing a pit stop. You’re doing thousands of pit stops every year and basketball prepared me for that.”

Brandon Thompson, Managing Director of NASCAR’s Touring Series, has been with the company since 2003. Thompson, who graduated from Clark Atlanta University, had never watched a NASCAR race prior to joining the company as an intern.

“I grew up in Nashville and my grandmother lived less than two miles away from the Nashville Fairgrounds,” he said. “My uncle would tell these stories of how they would sneak under the fence and I never heard any of these stories until I started my job. When I started my internship in 2003, I was standing on the grid when one of the Xfinity races started and I got chills. I was hooked.”

He says that the biggest difference between now and 16 years ago is in the raw numbers of black and brown faces, but adds that diversity has been there for a while. “There were more diverse people working in [NASCAR] than people may have thought, but now it’s getting to the point where it’s not uncommon to see people in the pits, in the office, or in the ancillary parts of the business,” Thompson said. “This is not a stated HR goal, but a lot of people would agree that the first wave started on pit road, but now we’re starting to see people in and around the office.”

“We have to show African-Americans they are welcome here.”

On the morning of the race on Feb. 17, Phelps was all smiles. He was ready for the signature event of NASCAR’s season, and his first Daytona 500 as president. Phelps beamed as he talked about the organization’s efforts to diversify. He noted that over the last three years NASCAR’s "kick ass" fanbase has become increasingly more diverse, including an influx of women and Latino fans.

He credited some of that to Daniel Suárez, the only Mexican driver in NASCAR, who also is one of a handful of drivers from Latin America. Prior to joining NASCAR in 2005, Phelps worked as one of the NFL’s top marketers.

The 500’s comparisons to the Super Bowl are a familiar song to him even as he could not be further away from football. “I worked at the NFL for almost 14 years,” Phelps said, noting that unlike the NFL, the teams that race in NASCAR, as well as the race tracks, are all independent contractors. “They’re structured differently. If they have an issue with one of their owners, Roger [Goodell] can pick up the phone and say, ‘Get in line,’ and we don’t have that luxury.”

However, even as there is a distinctly different feel to Daytona on the track and in the pits and garages, in the Speedway’s massive infield, a familiar sight from NASCAR’s past was on full display: RVs, motor homes, buses, and vans proudly flying the Confederate Flag.

“The Confederate Flag thing bothers me personally,” Phelps said. “I think the difficult part for us is trying to figure out how do you tell someone that symbol is offensive to people and to take it down. It’s not an easy situation for us. It’s not where we want to be.”

NASCAR’s connection to the deep South, has made it one of the last refuges for the racist imagery. While not as prevalent as days gone by, it was not hard to spot the Stars and Bars – along with numerous flags emblazoned with the name “Trump” – flying side-by-side as soon as you pulled into the track.

Once inside, there were men and women sporting Confederate Flag, Blue Lives Matter, and MAGA paraphernalia, often combined. While other leagues and organizations – the NCAA being the most prominent – have effectively banned the Confederate flag from its grounds, it endures in NASCAR.

For black people in the sport, the flag and its racist history are nearly inescapable. It’s also makes it difficult for any potential new black fans to take NASCAR’s various diversity initiatives seriously when they are greeted by racism at the entrances.

“I grew up a racing fan because my family owned a service station. NASCAR is natural to me and my family,” Horton, a North Carolina native said. “But it is not natural to minorities. I grew up watching Wendell Scott, so I had somebody like me in the sport.

“After he retired (in 1971), then that changed,” he added. “I think NASCAR gets a bad rep because of our history. I don’t think that holds true today.”

NASCAR Chairman Bill France, a Trump supporter, asked for — but did not require — the flag’s removal from speedways in 2015. The flag, as well as the open support of Trump, continues to be a looming shadow that tamps down NASCAR’s diversity initiatives. For Phelps, it was an uncomfortable subject to talk about as he tried to walk the line of welcoming new, diverse fans while not upsetting their traditional Southern fanbase.

“Telling someone they can’t come to this facility and not display a Confederate flag has been difficult because it’s something that we’ve tried,” he said. “When we tried to do that, there were even more that came. We are seeing fewer, but we have to show African-Americans they are welcome here. The commonality around this is about racing.”

Wallace has dealt with his fair share of racist trolls. While he has yet to experience racism on the track, he has dealt with racism as a kid and on social media. “We’d go to a track and show up and win you’d get some hate thrown toward you,” he says of his childhood experience. “But I didn’t care.”

For Bubba, he finds solace in his car even while others need ear plugs to drown out the noise. “It’s the most comfortable spot in the world,” he says of the No. 43 car. “It’s my seat and my seat only. It’s formed to every overhang on my body; every piece of fat on my body.

“No one else can fit in my seat,” he adds. “I’ll go in there and fall asleep in a matter of seconds. It’s hot and if you’re claustrophobic, it’s not for you.”

Wallace was unable to repeat last year’s finish as his car wrecked during the race’s 20th lap. Bubba was bumped from behind by Tyler Reddick and hit former 500 winner Kurt Busch, who was in the process of spinning out. He was in the top 10 at the time of the wreck and, in true Bubba fashion, he was furious and made it known.

“[Reddick] wins a f**king Xfinity Championship and thinks he’s f**king ready for the big boy sh*t,” he said over the radio to his crew.

Denny Hamlin eventually ended up winning the 2019 Daytona 500, his second Daytona victory the last five years. For all of the battles on the track between drivers in the heat of a race, it’s the slow, quiet fight in the trenches and boardrooms of NASCAR that is maybe its biggest.

As it attempts to re-establish itself as one of the country’s premiere sports, NASCAR will have to continue to work harder at diversifying not just from the inside out. It will also have to make changes from the outside in.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Azriel Clary And Joycelyn Savage Defend "Strong Relationship" With R. Kelly

From the Web

More on Vibe

Blueface
Katie Spoleti | VIBE

NEXT: Blueface's Offbeat Rhymes Have Him On The Verge Of Stardom

Following the loss of XXXTentacion and with 6ix9ine behind bars, Blueface is the latest rapper to usurp the throne and hold the crown as the youth's champion. Within seconds of hearing his scorching Top 10 Billboard Rap Songs hit "Thotiana," listeners probably know where they stand on the polarizing MC, whose flows are reminiscent of a cross between Juvenile on "Ha," sprinkled with DNA from Bay Area legend E-40's unique ability to overstuff words into certain pockets that wouldn't work for just about anyone else. VIBE caught up with a weary Blueface at the tail end of his fully booked NYC press run late last February - and weeks before being charged for felony possession of a unregistered handgun.

At least Blueface, born Jonathan Porter, made sure he was well-prepared for the frigid NYC temps, which turned nearly apocalyptic for a short time prior to our interview 31 stories high overlooking Times Square. Laced in a forest green Champion hoodie under his winter coat, the diehard G-Unit fan fills out his lanky 6'3" frame in the build of a basketball player, rather than the college-recruited quarterback he was supposed to be at Fayetteville State University. (He dropped out after one semester.) His matching green Timberland boots should also be noted as an honorable homage to the Big Apple fashion staple.

Being cognizant of his viral capabilities has played an integral role in Blueface's meteoric rise, as the West Coast rapper's career trajectory has significantly spiked over the past three months to levels that industry insiders can't put a cap on. His newfound visibility even has pop star Charlie Puth tweeting, "Blueface Babiiiee."

Blowing up quickly doesn't have Blueface batting an eye, drawing on the childhood experiences that forced him to grow up "at a little faster pace, but it wasn't anything I couldn't handle," he confidently relayed, while fixing up his new $80,000 icy chain. The glistening pendant matches the Ben Franklin portrait he has tattooed on the right side of his face.

Blueface isn't shy when it comes to gloating about his Crip ties either, whether that's channeling his inner-Dub-C to hit the famed Crip Walk or having a breakout track titled "Respect My Cryppin,'" it's all a part of the brand. The Rookie of the Year candidate says he originally got involved with the School Yard Crip gang about four years ago when he was 18 because he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his incarcerated older brother. "I always wanted to be like him. He was already full-fledged into it," he explains.

The L.A. rapper speaks sincerely when detailing his brother's legal situation, which found him guilty of accessory to murder charges leading to a 17-year sentence. Blueface says he's already been locked up for 12 years, but the pair still share a strong bond. "We talk all the time, at least once a week. He's proud. I'm just waiting for him to get out so we could ball. He's actually heard a couple songs," he asserts.

It's been well-documented that Blueface fell into rapping almost by accident. After hopping in the booth at a friend's studio session in 2017, the lost then-20-year-old discovered a new calling of sorts with the book shut on his football career. "From then on, that's when I fell in love with it. I fell in love with my voice. I had something inside of me that was like, 'I like this,'" he described of the feeling. "I wanted to do whatever it took."

Blueface began to pick up steam following the positive reception to his debut single "Deadlocs" in Jan. 2018. The SoundCloud plays started to compile and the social media followers began to multiply as the 22-year-old knew something special was on the horizon. Blueface's rise can partly be contributed to the viral social media clips of his impromptu performances, where he'd pull up to various Los Angeles high schools and start rapping atop his minty Mercedes Benz.

Between the viral moments and unabashed boasting of his gang ties, Blueface's rapid ascension is eerily reminiscent of 6ix9ine's glow-up in some ways around this time last year. When asked about potential parallels between their careers, he doesn't foresee himself making the same mistakes Tekashi did, which has led the Brooklyn rapper to cut a deal and plead guilty to a reported nine counts of racketeering charges. "I just tone it down. I got a lot to lose now. I feel like 6ix9ine brought all that stuff on himself," he explains. "You don't see me doing anything illegal? I ain't into it like that. That's just the past."

Being a father to a two-year-old, that conversation led into the noticeable lack of security around to protect himself and his team while running through NYC. Blueface quickly points to his three friends on the couch next to us, all of who claim to also be members of the Crips, and half-jokingly says with a smirk, "Who's gonna fuck with us, you see how we look? I always keep some dark-skinned n***as with me."

Blueface continued to build momentum throughout 2018, going on to release a pair of projects including his debut effort Famous Cryp and the Two Coccy mixtape. The former spawned the anthemic Hot 100 smash "Thotiana" and "Respect My Cryppin,'" whose video quickly gained traction and compiled millions of views on Worldstar when it was essentially turned to a meme, as viewers compared Blueface's flow to Cartoon Network's Courage The Cowardly Dog.

In November, it was announced that Blueface inked a label deal with Wack100 and Cash Money West. The 22-year-old seemed to be infatuated with Wack's street credibility, history as The Game's manager, and his willingness to flex some muscle to ultimately get his way in the mold of a Suge Knight, even though he reps his rival L.A. Piru Bloods gang. "[It's all] Wack100. Sh*t, I beat people up too, so it made sense," Blueface jokes of Wack's combative nature. "The reason I signed was Wack. He took me to his house and it all felt real."

He emphatically states that he's not in a disastrous 360 deal, but doesn't know much more. Wack then chimes in that their agreement is for one album with an option to renegotiate for the second. "I didn't really understand the off-beat sh*t. I just looked at it like that was his style. He gets in and out of it when he wants to. He was the first young rapper to make me go back and rewind some sh*t," Wack100 says of Blueface's appeal. "Is he a battle rapper? No, but he knows how to make music."

After running through the high-profile co-signs he's already received, which includes the likes of Drake, Ice Cube, and Kendrick Lamar, Blueface may have gotten the most serious during our conversation when voicing his disgust with the fickleness of fans and the generation of followers we currently live in. "You know, someone don't f**k with someone until everyone f**k with them. That's the human race," he genuinely states. "Now it's like, 'Oh, now I want to f**k with them.' People are followers, I think it's disgusting how people switch up like that."

With Blueface firmly standing on his own two feet, Wack100 wants to allocate the proper time in turning his five-star recruit into an all-out force in the industry. Look no further than the mistakes 300 Entertainment made with Fetty Wap in early 2015 to learn from, when the label neglectfully rushed the career building process by squeezing hit after hit out of the New Jersey native. Wack doesn't plan on unleashing the myriad of star-studded rumored collaborations Blueface has in the stash until "at least April," which will kick off the rollout toward his major label debut.

He surely doesn't have to with "Thotiana" surging up the Billboard Hot 100 at an exponential rate, where it recently cracked the top 10. Since being sent to radio at the top of February, "Thotiana" has gone from underground darling to inescapable streaming sensation, accumulating over 37.8 million plays this past week. The tune, which spawned the viral "Bust Down" dance, has really taken on a life of its own, while receiving a pair of spicy remixes alongside YG and Cardi B, with the latter adding fuel to the mainstream fire by accumulating more than 28 million views in less than two weeks.

Many in the industry have attempted to put their own spin on "Thotiana." The minimal piano-laden instrumental was caught in the line of fire of the playful Soulja Boy versus Tyga beef, as the pair exchanged shots over Blueface's hit record. "Thotiana" may have even revived the career of Young MA, who spit an impressive freestyle and garnered the attention of hip-hop for the first time in a long time. Nicki Minaj even took note, releasing her own "Bust Down Barbiana" version during an early February episode of Queen Radio.

Blueface says his anticipated album is tentatively titled Selfish because he's, apparently, "hella selfish with things you need to be, like an opportunity." He hopes to release the effort at some point during the summertime. The "Next Big Thing" MC confirmed a pair of records with Drake existing somewhere in the ethos. He asserts that the forthcoming Boi-1da-produced "In the Zone" is a "Drake-styled song, unlike one of his traditional records," where he "went and matched [Drake's] style."

The 22-year-old goes on to debunk the many internet tales affirming he's got tracks already done with Quavo, Tyga, Soulja Boy, Lil Pump and Scott Storch, Lil Uzi Vert, G-Eazy, and French Montana. Wack also relayed that the newly minted Cardi B "Thotiana" remix would be served to radio stations nationwide on a platter following its release.

Before our half-hour chat came to a close, Blueface hopped on his Instagram Live seemingly out of nowhere, breezing by questions he didn't feel were up to standard, claiming he was looking for something more "ignorant" to appease his juvenile fanbase. Blueface has a Cardi B-esque authenticity factor to him that plays well with his loyal following. Whatever pops into his mind, no matter how brash or politically incorrect, he's going to lay it out there. Whether that trait spells doom for Blueface down the line remains to be seen, but at least for now, the new king of the youth has arrived.

Continue Reading
Solange-When-Get-Home-Photo
BlackPlanet

Solange's 'When I Get Home' Wasn't Made To Be Your Aesthetic

Houston’s crisp winds weren’t felt inside of S.H.A.P.E. (Self-Help for African People through Education) Community Center, where Solange hosted a special screening for the visual pairing to her latest album, When I Get Home on Sunday (March 3). It was one of nine locations, with the others being staples across Third Ward, that painted the singer-songwriter’s Southern identity. But this room, coated in green light, was warm and inviting as we waited to view the film alongside the album’s muses and collaborators like Solange’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, husband and filmmaker Alan Ferguson, singers Cassie and Abra as well as Houston legends Bun B, Devin the Dude and Slim Thug.

Before connecting images of a crystalized Holy Ghost or black cowboys to the album, When I Get Home sounds inevitably personal, with Solo reminding us through slow sonic drawls and gentle nayhoos why her city enriches her with love, light and purpose.

“I know that at any given time of my life I can come back here to Houston, to Third Ward and have these anchors that really lift me up and that's what I did,” she said about the album’s skeleton. As her story goes, the creative quietly rented a house in Wichita where she reunited with her old jazz band and go-to collaborators like drummer John Keith to create a sonic elixir custom made for her. Stevie Wonder’s daring Journey Through The Secret Life Of Plants, Alice Coltrane and Sun Ra Arkestra helped create her vision along with an eclectic finsta (fake Instagram page that shares what you really want to post) page and group chats with friends.

“Certain things that might've been mundane to me visually started to really enrich me and enrich my spirit,” she said about coming home again as other guests like A$AP Ferg and Metro Boomin looked on. “I think [that] just growing up in Texas is such a spirited place, any given time of day you can see and experience something that's so unique and so grounded in our culture here.”

Houston vibes ✨ #WhenIGetHome pic.twitter.com/BEq1aOfdhK

— Desi (@Desire_Renee) March 4, 2019

The arrival of Solange’s When I Get Home on Friday (March 1) felt similar to the days of First Fridays at The Brooklyn Museum. Attendees would dress to the sevens (because we can’t afford nines) and head to a place with thousands of years worth of history just to pose in front of a Melvin Edwards sculptures for social stimuli. Before cuts like “Dreams” or “Almeda” could get their rightful spins, the album was put on social media’s art gallery pedestal as many deemed the album a perfect collection of songs that spoke to blackness in womanhood today.

Its immediate declarations prevented listeners from collecting the gems that lie between every percussion, interlude and falsetto the artist-curated for an album that’s meant to be studied over a strong period of time, not a weekend or 140 characters.

“I really want to make work to be discovered you know, 50 years from now,” she explains. “Building that arena [in the film] was really about leaving an imprint and making my stamp on the world in 50 years. It’s how I envisioned this rodeo and these space where black bodies can unite and make sculptures out of their space and out of their souls. It’s one thing to imagine it and another thing to manifest it and I think so much of the album is just about that.”

The joy and importance of repetition is often attributed with building stronger connections, habits and beings. It’s permeated throughout the entire album, including the opener, “Things I Imagined.” As the singer enjoyed the success of her critically acclaimed album A Seat The Table, she was also met with an unexpected autonomic disorder, putting a cog in how she viewed her creative process and her body. Instead of just making music, the artist expressed her yearning to feel the music.

“It’s coming into my spirit and coming into my body and so much of this album, this project and this film was about coming into my body and the things I had to do to reinforce my spirit,” she said of the songs that were nearly 20 minutes long and done in one take. “It’s one thing to think with your spirit but it’s another to actually live it through your body.”

When I Get Home may not have breakaway bops as many expected, but Solange’s ability prioritize her legacy over instant gratification trumps this. Each song gives context to the next and those inspired by the album have already uploaded chopped and screwed versions of “Almeda” to SoundCloud while others have taken the time to go back and study the climatic repetitive joy in songs like “Earth’s Creation” by Stevie Wonder. Solange Knowles is not an aesthetic you can wear when it’s time to be in your ethereal artsy bag. Her marriage of funk, jazz, soul and synth bliss creates yet another project worth studying and a city worth uncovering.

Continue Reading
Verdict in the Michael Jackson Trial
Singer-songwriter Michael Jackson waves to fans after he is found not guilty on all counts in his child molestation trial at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse June 13, 2005 in Santa Maria, California.

Opinion: We Can't Ignore 'Leaving Neverland'

Leaving Neverland is not the documentary I thought it would be.

Dan Reed’s two-part, four-hour long HBO docuseries is polarizing and controversial. Subjects Wade Robson and James Safechuck were two of a series of boys Michael Jackson befriended during the height of his fame, and Leaving Neverland chronicles their accounts of meeting the star and being brought into his inner sanctum: touring with him, spending extensive amounts of time at Neverland, gifts and favors bestowed upon the boys and their families – and Jackson’s alleged sexual abuse.

The controversy around the documentary, however, isn’t whether Robson and Safechuck’s stories are believable, but whether it merits watching at all.

Jackson superfans have been rabidly swarming anyone who mentions Leaving Neverland on Twitter, sending court transcripts and links they argue debunk allegations made over the years and discredit Robson and Safechuck. Some fans have complained about black writers, especially, who’ve reviewed the documentary without dismissing it as a farce.

Those fans are about to be mad at me.

I believe one’s approach to Leaving Neverland depends on what Michael Jackson era they experienced. I’m old enough to remember Thriller’s release (I was in elementary school), to remember the “Black or White” video premiere on TV (middle school), and to remember the Wacko Jacko tabloid era. Michael Jackson was synonymous with scandal for over a decade. Severe alterations to his appearance; questions about his sexuality – or lack thereof; his unusual obsessions like The Elephant Man’s remains; his propensity to take a chimpanzee with him everywhere, and then take young boys with him everywhere; his incredibly strange marriages first to the princess of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Lisa Marie Presley, and then to Debbie Rowe, the mother of his children (who seemed like the most random white woman on the planet for Michael Jackson to procreate with); and finally his behavior as a father, covering his kids with masks in public (which I think many of us understand, now), and dangling his infant baby over a hotel balcony. For much of the ‘90s, Michael was prime tabloid fodder, and his relationship with black culture was complicated. Black comedy was peppered with MJ jokes, including jokes about his alleged pedophilia. Even as we were jamming to Dangerous, we still clowning him – I remember the extensive analysis of his awkward kiss with Iman in the “Remember the Time” video. Michael was weird, but he was still a musical genius. There wasn’t a conversation, then, about the limits of separating art from the artist.

When 13-year old Jordan Chandler accused Michael of sexual assault in 1993, I was a senior in high school. I don’t remember if I believed it, but I know I didn’t not believe it. I at least believed – as I still do - that Michael’s relationships with the boys in his life were completely inappropriate as a grown ass man. Even if he was a socially and emotionally regressed Peter Pan-figure. I wasn’t that invested, though, because by 1993 Michael wasn’t the mythological, faint-inducing King of Pop he was when I was a kid. He was a deeply flawed character who still put up some bangers. Like I said before, it was complicated.. By the second trial a decade later, I believed the accusations. I followed the spectacle and had seen the surreal Martin Bashir documentary, Living With Michael Jackson, which prompted Jackson’s 2003 arrest on nine counts relating to child molestation, but I was even less invested. Michael was acquitted both times, but also settled with both families.

Over the years, however, I’ve grown doubtful. There were walk backs; Jackson’s housekeeper’s son said during the Chandler investigation that Michael had fondled him, only to then refuse to go on record with the statement or testify. The 2005 Arvizo trial was messy: Bashir doubled back on previous public comments to defend Michael’s relationship with the children. Witness testimony from the alleged victim’s brother came apart during cross-examination. Questions about the Arvizo family’s intentions and credibility arose with revelations that the mother was under investigation for welfare fraud and the father had pushed the young sons to shoplift in the past. Also, since I wasn’t actively engaged during the trials, I hadn’t closely examined all the details. But I’d watched every interview and statement - Michael hadn’t done as much public speaking as he did following the first set of accusations since the beginning of his solo career. It was morbidly fascinating. I thought I knew real facts and not misinformation or spin, but I felt I needed to take another look.

In the cases of Robeson and Safechuck, neither ever brought accusations against Jackson while he was alive. In fact, both testified in his defense against Chandler, adamantly denying Jackson had ever been inappropriate with them. Robson initially declined the request to testify again in 2005, but said his mother convinced him support Michael. Safechuck’s mother also told him he should show up for Jackson again, but he refused. The men also hadn’t cut Michael out of their lives. Robson, best known as the creative director for *NSYNC and Britney Spears at their massive peaks, took his wife to meet Jackson soon before his death and even discussed collaborating. He and his family attended Michael’s funeral at the Jackson family’s invitation. Then, several years later, both men publicly alleged Jackson had abused them for years, and sued the late entertainer’s estate and existing companies. The lawsuits were both dismissed because too much time had passed since the alleged abuse happened; there was no decision on the credibility of the accusations.

I not only understand the skepticism around this documentary, I shared it. Why now? Are Reed, Robson and Safechuck trying to ride the #MeToo wave? Is it a money grab? (Reed says Robson, Safechuck and their families weren’t compensated for their participation.) Also, this docuseries doesn’t meet the investigative standards of Surviving R Kelly, with reporters, people who worked with the artist, psychologists, industry executives, and multiple points of view presented. While there is video footage of Michael with Safechuck, Robson and their families, and at points relative news and TV clippings to establish time and circumstance, this is solely their and their family’s side of the story. The Jackson Estate and family have condemned the documentary and the accounts. I was honestly watching it just to be able to say I did my due diligence before dismissing it.

I was caught off-guard.

#AfterNeverland, an @Oprah Exclusive. After watching the 2-part @HBODocs #LeavingNeverland on @HBO - tune in to see Oprah's conversation with Wade Robson, James Safechuck, and doc director David Reed. Monday at 10p. pic.twitter.com/92E8yiRM73

— Oprah Winfrey Network (@OWNTV) March 1, 2019

Leaving Neverland isn’t just a story of Michael’s alleged abuse. It’s a story of how grooming and long-time abuse affects victims and their families. In the first part of the documentary, both men recount how their relationships with Michael developed and evolved, starting with the awe of having the sun of the biggest superstar in history shine on them, and growing into grooming - not just of the boys but their families - and eventually alleged physical abuse. After part one, I still wasn’t convinced. I believed some of it, but the very graphic details were hard to reconcile.

Part two changed that, for me. Reed told Oprah Winfrey during her post-show special that Leaving Neverland “isn’t about Jackson, it’s about what happened to Wade and James.” In the second part of the series, Robson and Safechuck tell Reed how Michael’s influence affected them as they grew up. How they handled his distance as they got older, how they and their families supported Michael during his trial, how emotional trauma started showing up in their lives, how they processed his death. Most importantly, why they finally decided to tell their story, and how it impacted their families.

Nothing rang false. Nothing felt contrived.

Now, I have to process what this means for my personal relationship with Michael and his music as a fan. After his death, I simply placed all the problematic questions about him to the side and celebrated the parts of him I loved, as I believe many of us did. We started filling in the gaps in Michael’s story - his emotional trauma, his loneliness, his desire to recreate childhood. I had even come around to the theory that Michael was completely asexual. But I also believed he was manipulative; enough stories from the music business exist to confirm that. And I believed he didn’t think the normal rules of life applied to him. Now I believe it was much deeper and more disturbing than that.

Some of the fans I’ve seen rallying furiously against the documentary in an effort to protect Michael's legacy seem too young to realize that his legacy was complicated and murky when he died, that he was redeemed in death. But we can’t afford to keep ignoring inconvenient truths about the figures we love. No matter how much brilliance and joy they gave the world, no matter how troubled or broken. Leaving Neverland and the reexamining of Michael is not a smear campaign against Jackson, this is a reckoning.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

17h ago

R. Kelly's "Ignition" Was Originally About Underaged Girls, Former Lawyer Says

Features

14h ago

NEXT: Blueface's Offbeat Rhymes Have Him On The Verge Of Stardom

News

1d ago

T.I. Alleges 'Leaving Neverland' Documentary Is A Ploy To "Destroy Our Culture"