Barbados' 2019 Reggae Festival To Feature Buju Banton, Barrington Levy And More

On the heels of its 15th installment, Barbados is gearing up for the return of its Reggae Festival.

On the heels of its 15th installment, Barbados is gearing up for the return of its Reggae Festival from April 27-30. The concert will be attended by Splash Band, Judy Boucher, Barrington Levy, plus more prominent voices in the genre.

To kick-off the festivities, Buju Banton will hit the stage on April 27 at Kensington Oval. According to a press release, the last time the "Hills And Valleys" artist performed in Barbados was at the country's 2006 edition of the same festival. Artists set to perform as well include Spragga Benz, Wayne Wonder and more.

On day two (April 28), Pirates Cove will serve as a temporary performing space for another iconic musician, Sizzla. Busy Signal will also rock the mic ahead of the festival's finale at Kensington Oval. The location will be home to the Vintage Reggae Show and Dance (April 30), that'll host performances by Admiral Tibet, George Nooks, and the pioneering Barrington Levy.

Tickets for the event are available here.