Woman Reportedly Diagnosed With Rare Blood Cancer After Getting Butt Implants
The medical case is believed to be the first of its kind.
The quest for a modified posterior could end up in a cancer diagnosis. A woman was reportedly diagnosed with blood cancer after getting butt implants, in what is believed to be the first reported medical case of its kind.
According to a report published last month in the Oxford University’s Academic Aesthetic Surgery Journal by doctors at the University of Southern California, the patient was diagnosed with anaplastic large-cell lymphoma, a rare but deadly blood cancer, a year after getting bilateral textured silicone gluteal implants. The same form of blood cancer had been previously associated with textured breast implants.
The patient, described only as a “middle aged” woman, “presented to the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery department” at USC with “ulcerations at the site of her gluteal implants.” Her condition “deteriorated before explanation could be performed,” but a biopsy of her left lung mass demonstrated “hallmark” cells of ALCL. The goal of the case report is to prove that all patients “undergoing implantation of textured silicone implants” are subsequently at risk for developing ALCL.
When it comes to butt augmentations, implants take a backseat to the popularity of Brazilian butt lifts and silicone injections. In 2017, the FDA issued a warning to crack down on illegal injections by reminding patients that “injectable silicone is not approved to enhance or augment the body.” Such use can “lead to ongoing pain, infections, and serious injuries, such as scarring and permanent disfigurement, embolism (blockage of a blood vessel), stroke, and death.”