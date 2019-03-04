Candace Owens To CPAC Crowd: 'I’ve Never Been a Slave’

The Turning Point communications director asserted her beliefs and more at Friday's (March 1) conservative conference.

Candace Owens has made a few comments in the past which have merited a raised digital eyebrow from some online. However, the communications director for Turning Point may have outdone herself with her latest.

According to The Daily Best, the 29-year-old spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday (March 1) and tried to prove racism is a thing of the past based upon her current standing.

“Stop selling us our own oppression,” she said. “Stop taking away our self-confidence by telling us that we can’t because of racism, because of slavery. I've never been a slave in this country.”

Owens' conservative thoughts have yielded her a robust following, however, it was taken to new heights when Kanye West took to Twitter to praise her for her how her mind works.

"Stop telling us that we need to be obsessing over our past when we should be obsessing over our future and the potential that we have," Owens continued to the CPAC crowd.

On March 3, Owens premiered The Candace Owens Show, in which she interviewed Roseanne Barr in which they discussed Barr's firing from her namesake show, her liberal daughter and her seemingly conservative 13-year-old grandson.