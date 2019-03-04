candace-owens-talking-cpac-conference
Mark Wilson

Candace Owens To CPAC Crowd: 'I’ve Never Been a Slave’

March 4, 2019 - 12:47 pm by Shenequa Golding

The Turning Point communications director asserted her beliefs and more at Friday's (March 1) conservative conference.

Candace Owens has made a few comments in the past which have merited a raised digital eyebrow from some online. However, the communications director for Turning Point may have outdone herself with her latest.

According to The Daily Best, the 29-year-old spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday (March 1) and tried to prove racism is a thing of the past based upon her current standing.

“Stop selling us our own oppression,” she said. “Stop taking away our self-confidence by telling us that we can’t because of racism, because of slavery. I've never been a slave in this country.”

Owens' conservative thoughts have yielded her a robust following, however, it was taken to new heights when Kanye West took to Twitter to praise her for her how her mind works.

"Stop telling us that we need to be obsessing over our past when we should be obsessing over our future and the potential that we have," Owens continued to the CPAC crowd.

On March 3, Owens premiered The Candace Owens Show, in which she interviewed Roseanne Barr in which they discussed Barr's firing from her namesake show, her liberal daughter and her seemingly conservative 13-year-old grandson.

 

Actor Corey Feldman Defends Michael Jackson Following 'Leaving Neverland' Premiere

poster-of-stephon-clark
Getty Images

Sacramento Police Won't Face Criminal Charges In Stephon Clark Shooting

Sacramento officers Terrence Mercadal and Jarad Robinet will not face criminal charges in the March 2018 shooting death of Stephon Clark, which reignited ripe frustration among many in the community and nationwide.

According to the New York Times, the Sacramento County district attorney made the announcement Saturday (March 2) and acknowledged that Clark was dead, but justified the actions of the officers involved.

“Was a crime committed? There’s no question that a human being died,” District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said. “But when we look at the facts and the law, and we follow our ethical responsibilities, the answer to that question is no. And as a result, we will not charge these officers.”

On March 18, Mercadal and Robinet responded to a vandalism call in the area and within 10 minutes, after a brief pursuit, Clark was dead.  The officers fired their weapons a reported 20 times in Clark's direction, striking him about seven times. An analysis of the police video footage by the Times concluded a majority of the bullets hit Clark as he was falling or already on the ground.

“We must recognize that they are often forced to make split-second decisions,” Schubert said. “We must also recognize that they are under tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving circumstances.”

Three minutes after the shooting the officers identified themselves and nearly six minutes later is when Clark received medical attention. The cops said they believed Clark had a gun. It was later deduced Clark was unarmed and was carrying his cellphone. The 22-year-old leaves behind two sons.

In the wake of Clark's death, former NBA player Matt Barnes launched a college scholarship for his children. "How do we explain to our kids that because of the color of your skin people aren’t going to like you? That’s not fair, but that’s what we have to explain to our kids every day.”

This dog park is furnished with a specia
TIM SLOAN

White Woman Appears To Call Cops On Black Man After His Dog "Humps" Her Dog

Another day, another white woman calling the police on black people for no reason.

In today's news cycle of black people living their lives, a white woman reportedly called the police on a black dog owner whose dog allegedly "humped" her dog during a visit to the dog park on Thursday (Feb. 28).

Apparently the incident occurred after a white woman asked the dog owner, now identified as Franklin Baxley, to leave the park because his dog was "assaulting" hers. When Baxley did not, she decided to call the police.

The video of the incident that went down in Attleboro, Massachusetts shows two white women, one of which appeared to be on the phone with local law enforcement. Baxley, who is filming the incident, seemed to be arguing with the other woman about the dogs humping one another.

"That's inappropriate for the dog park," the second woman, who has now been identified as park employee, Carol Cobb Ferraro, said, while the other woman continued to talk to the police.

"No it's not. I've seen every single dog hump another dog here," Baxley replied. The other woman, now being labeled #DogParkDiane, can be overheard claiming that Baxley was "verbally abusing" her.

Police still arrived to the park, according to reports. But an Attleboro Police Sergeant said no charges would be filed against Baxley or his dog.

"If I were not black, she would not have felt threatened by me talking to her and defying her orders for me to leave the park," Baxley, a former attorney, told the Daily Mail. "I am a responsible dog owner, and my dog is super friendly. Anyone who goes to that park regularly knows me and will attest to that fact. ... The dogs were living their best lives the whole time."

Watch the bizarre video below.

So this lady call the police on my cousin because his dog humped her dog 😂😂😂#DogParkDiane pic.twitter.com/sjrxnkibkk

— Sevon 🌊🥶 (@kissmyblackkeys) February 28, 2019

crime-scene-queens-woman-murdered-1517512453
Getty Images

Graduation Ceremony Held For “Beloved” 17-Year-Old Student Killed By Chicago Police

An alternative high school in Chicago held a special ceremony last week to honor a young black student gunned down by police. Michael Elam, 17, was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer after the car that he was riding in was pulled over for a “traffic violation.”

Elam, who would have celebrated his 18th birthday next month, was expected to graduate from West Town Academy Alternative High School this year.

“Our deepest and sincerest condolences to the family and friends of our beloved student Michael Elam,” reads a message on the school’s Facebook page. “We don't have all the details yet, but Michael lost his life to gunshot wounds at about 1:30am Sunday. We will take time during the school day to honor Michael.”

The memorial included a diploma and several dedications to the slain teen made by fellow students. WTA is an alternative school that works to close the dropout rate in Chicago. The school accepts students who are not currently enrolled in traditional high school or a GED program, but want to “take the important step of returning to school, earning their diploma, and taking control of their future,” reads a statement on the WTA website.

Chicago Police claim that an officer shot and killed Elam following an “armed confrontation” that ensued after he exited the vehicle. Authorities pulled the car over for a traffic violation in the North Lawndale neighborhood at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to a preliminary police statement, officers “observed the car strike a parked vehicle and curb” before it came to a stop. Elam was shot at least twice as he attempted to flee. The teen was transported to a local hospital, but died the following morning from multiple gunshot wounds. Police claim that two guns were recovered at the scene.

Family and friends have vowed to seek justice for Elam. His  mother also launched a Go Fund Me account to raise $3,500 to cover his funeral expenses. “Although I hesitated to make this page because of a heavy broken heart, I nonetheless would appreciate any blessings your heart can give to help assist my son,” reads a message on the crowdfunding page.

The officer involved in Elam's death was placed on a monthlong administrative leave. The investigation into the “specifics of the incident” remains ongoing, according to the CPD.

