Twitter Users Make #SurvivingCardiB Trend After Claims Of Drugging And Robbing Men

Cardi may have caused an uproar.

Update: Cardi B addressed the resurfaced video in a lengthy statement published to her social media accounts.

All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future. pic.twitter.com/VlPJW20thN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 26, 2019

Read the original story below:

What started out as Cardi B addressing critics who believe she doesn't deserve the accolades she's received swiftly turned into a controversial revelation. The "Money" rapper's past Instagram Live video addressed the detractors but caused a stir for reportedly stating that she used to drug and rob men.

"Ni**as must've forgot, my ni**a, the sh*t that I did to motherf*cking survive. I had to go strip. I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you wanna f**k me?' Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go back to this hotel," Cardi said. "And I drugged ni**as up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do. Nothing was motherf**king handed to me, my ni**a. Nothing!”

Rapper #CardiB admits to using sex to DRUG men and ROB them of their money. pic.twitter.com/vIYYP1fMfr — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) March 25, 2019

The mother-of-one's revelation spawned more criticism and resulted in the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB. A few Twitter users claimed that the Bronx native should be regarded in the same light as Bill Cosby and R. Kelly due to her admission, while others even called for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper to be removed from Hustlers, an upcoming film with Jennifer Lopez.

I’m sorry @JLo but if @iamcardib is in your new movie than I will NOT be watching! She admitted to drugging men and robbing them, if you are okay with that than you are part of the problem! #MeToo #SurvivingCardiB https://t.co/eRFQTqEHkX — CoreyDLikeMe (@GodAmongYouAz1) March 26, 2019

I’m done with my @iamcardib commentary. I’ve been saying this since she came out she represents the worst in popular culture is a horrible example for girls and women and should not be put up on a pedestal. #survivingCardiB — Kwesi 🇬🇭 (@thejollofking) March 26, 2019

@iamcardib this isn’t about ruining your career. This is about holding you accountable for your actions. You started this, we need to end it. The artist and the art can no longer be separate. #survivingCardi #TimesUp https://t.co/ja5ywWJgpW — ceara (@cearablue) March 26, 2019

The 26-year-old artist has yet to specifically address the situation, but her recent tweets seemingly speak to the incident in question.

When they try to cancel me on Twitter and instagram 🤪🤪🤪😊😊😊😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/a19gI006Xk — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 24, 2019

IM THAT BITCH THEY LOVE TO HATE,IM THAT BITCH THEY HATE TO LOVE ❤️ 😝and I love it 😍🥰🥰 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 26, 2019

I never claim to be a angel I always been a street bitch Ya be glorifying this street rappers that talk and do that grimmey street shit but they can’t stand a street bitch! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 24, 2019