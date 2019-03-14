Watch Cardi B Win Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year At IHeartRadio Music Awards
Cardi B accepted the coveted Hip-Hop Artist of the Year Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles Thursday (March 14). The “Money” rapper wasn’t able to attend the ceremony, which was hosted by T-Pain, because she was “busy doing a couple things.”
“I just want to say thank you so much to all my fans, to all my supporters and to all my haters,” Cardi said in her pre-recorded acceptance speech. “You know, I gotta thank my haters..’cause y'all be saying mean things and y'all be thinking that those mean things [are] gonna discourage me but that just makes me go harder.”
The Bronx native also won Best Collaboration for her feature on Bruno Mars’ “Finesse (Remix).” The night’s other award recipients included Alicia Keys who won the Innovator Award, Drake who earned Male Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Song of the Year for “God’s Plan,” BlocBoy JB who earned Best New Hip-Hop Artist, and Ella Mai who won R&B Artist of the Year, Best New R&B Artist, and R&B Song of the Year for “Boo’d Up.”
Watch Bardi’s acceptance speech below.
