Cardi B And Jennifer Lopez To Star In Revenge Stripper Film 'Hustlers'

March 19, 2019 - 4:03 pm by Shenequa Golding

Based on a piece from 'The Cut,' Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, and Constance Wu round out the diverse female cast.

It's a Robin Hood story, except in reverse and possibly with fewer clothes.

In 2015, a gang of strippers banned together to steal from their wealthy Wall Street clients and swipe them of their life savings. Four years later, the story--investigated and reported by The Cut's Jessica Pressler--is being turned into Hollywood film.

According to Deadline, Jennifer Lopez will star alongside Cardi B, Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) as well as Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart in the revenge feature appropriately titled Hustlers.

Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria’s, shooting begins Friday (March 22) in New York City. The heist flick also marks Cardi B's debut as an actress and is quite befitting for the Grammy award-winning rapper, who was a striper before the fame.

The newly-engaged Lopez will perform double-duty in front and behind the camera as she's also a producer, along with her longtime manager Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and STXfilms.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women,” said Scafaria. “We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”

Hustlers should be dope.

Comedienne Jess Hilarious Under Fire For Xenophobic Comments Toward Sikhs

'In Living Color' Cast To Reunite At Tribeca Film Festival

The cast of In Living Color will reportedly unite for a special event at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. The event will be held as part of the festival's TV program, which celebrates anniversaries and milestones.

The event will consist of a screening of the comedy series' 1990 pilot episode followed by a sit down with the original cast members and crew where they will discuss the show's impact on television and culture. Creator Keenen Ivory Wayans and costars Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier, and Rosie Perez are all expected to attend.

This is the first time a majority of the cast has publicly reunited in nearly seven years. The ensemble previously gathered in 2012 to receive TV Land's "Groundbreaking Award" at the network's annual awards show

In Living Color ran for four years from 1990 to 1994 on Fox. The ground-breaking series followed a similar format to Saturday Night Live but featured a predominantly black cast. It was also the starting point for a number of stars including Jim Carrey, Jennifer Lopez, Rosie Perez, David Alan Grier, Jamie Foxx, and more.

The 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival will run from Apr. 24 to May 25, in New York City. The In Living Color screening and panel event will take place on Apr. 27.

'Young And The Restless' Star Kristoff St. John's Cause Of Death Revealed

Kristoff St. John reportedly died of heart disease that was triggered by alcohol abuse, TMZ reports. The Young and the Restless star's cause of death and autopsy report was released on Tuesday (Mar. 19).

The official cause of death was listed as hypertrophic heart disease and categorized as accidental, according to the medical reports. The disease reportedly makes it difficult for blood to reach the heart and often goes undetected.

In regards to St. John's death being marked an "accident," medical officials said the star was on an alcohol "binge" at the time of his death. The report also noted that St. John was discharged from the a mental health facility in Los Angeles only two days before his death. He was reportedly admitted to a 72-hour hold for psychiatric evaluation after he threatened to harm himself.

As previously reported, the actor was found dead on Feb. 3, in his San Fernando Valley home. Sources close to the late star said he struggled with substance abuse and depression, both of which may have stemmed from his son Julian's suicide in 2014.

Kristoff played Neil Winters on Young and the Restless. He earned nine Daytime Emmy Award nominations for the role.

Pooch Hall Accepts Plea Deal In Child Endangerment And DUI Case

Pooch Hall will not being heading to prison for his recent DUI incident that resulting in him wrecking his vehicle while his young child was in the car. The Ray Donovan actor accepted a plea deal in the misdemeanor case on Tuesday (Mar. 19), TMZ reports.

In exchange for no jail time, Hall has been sentenced to three years probation. He will also have to complete a three-month alcohol program and attend parenting classes for one year.

As previously reported, Hall was charged with felony child abuse and a DUI in Oct. 2018 after a witness spotted him driving recklessly with a toddler in his lap. He eventually swerved off the road and crashed into a parked car. Another bystander said they saw Hall's child crying in the front seat. The car seat was allegedly not installed. When the police and medical team arrived, he reportedly blew .25, which is more than three times the legal limit.

The actor originally faced six years in prison for the charges. As long as Hall completes the ordered programs and probation, the charges will be dismissed.

