Cardi B And Jennifer Lopez To Star In Revenge Stripper Film 'Hustlers'

Based on a piece from 'The Cut,' Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, and Constance Wu round out the diverse female cast.

It's a Robin Hood story, except in reverse and possibly with fewer clothes.

In 2015, a gang of strippers banned together to steal from their wealthy Wall Street clients and swipe them of their life savings. Four years later, the story--investigated and reported by The Cut's Jessica Pressler--is being turned into Hollywood film.

According to Deadline, Jennifer Lopez will star alongside Cardi B, Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) as well as Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart in the revenge feature appropriately titled Hustlers.

Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria’s, shooting begins Friday (March 22) in New York City. The heist flick also marks Cardi B's debut as an actress and is quite befitting for the Grammy award-winning rapper, who was a striper before the fame.

The newly-engaged Lopez will perform double-duty in front and behind the camera as she's also a producer, along with her longtime manager Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and STXfilms.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women,” said Scafaria. “We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”

Hustlers should be dope.