Cardi B And Ozuna Star In "Unstaus Quo" Las Vegas Campaign

The artists are changing the face of Las Vegas culture.

When Las Vegas residences come to mind, acts like Elton John, Barry Manilow and Mariah Carey immediately come to mind. But the culture of the popular tourist hot-spot is changing with Palms Casino Resort's latest campaign, Unstatus Quo.

Launched Thursday (March 28), the campaign features the biggest artists and figures in entertainment like Cardi B, Ozuna, Rita Ora. Marshmellow along with designer Dapper Dan, celebrity Chef Michael Symon and more. In an effort to redefine the Vegas hospitality experience, the campaign will usher in a new style of those performing or hosting events in the desired destination.

Directed by Grammy-winning director Sam Brown (Jay Z, Adelle, Apple, Adidas), the film features a new track aptly titled, "Unstaus Quo" by Duckwrth. There's also a tasteful sample of James Brown 1973 classic, “Get On The Good Foot."

But the ad isn't just about the artists' presence in Vegas. Consumers are able to cop a few gems from the film. From March 29 to April 5, "drops" will happen at different times of the day on their site like a Gucci x Dapper Dan jacket, an original REVOK painting, a signed Cardi B microphone or a Marshmello helmet.

Check out the regal ad up top.