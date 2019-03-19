Cardi B, wearing a long black blazer, a laced black shorts and black heels, is seen before the Mugler show on September 26, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Cardi B Remembers Young Fan Who Died From Cancer

"F**k cancer."

Mourning the passing of a young fan, Cardi B posted a message to Instagram on Monday (March 19) to grieve the loss of Alaysia Crockett, who lost a tough battle to cancer.

The rapper began her message writing, "RIP baby girl" before continuing the heartfelt comments.

"When I met this young lady I literally had to hold her and put her against my body cause she could not stand yet she was so happy in a great spirit and her makeup [was] on super fleek," Cardi said when sharing a photo she took with Alaysia. "Her parents were so happy. Heaven gained the prettiest angel your not in pain anymore [sic]."

Some of the 26-year-old's fans also showed respect for the passing of Crockett posting their condolences to social media.

Chance the Rapper, Diddy, Evelyn Lozada, Tiny Harris and Yandy Smith also commented their condolences on Cardi's post.