Cardi B Remembers Young Fan Who Died From Cancer
"F**k cancer."
Mourning the passing of a young fan, Cardi B posted a message to Instagram on Monday (March 19) to grieve the loss of Alaysia Crockett, who lost a tough battle to cancer.
The rapper began her message writing, "RIP baby girl" before continuing the heartfelt comments.
"When I met this young lady I literally had to hold her and put her against my body cause she could not stand yet she was so happy in a great spirit and her makeup [was] on super fleek," Cardi said when sharing a photo she took with Alaysia. "Her parents were so happy. Heaven gained the prettiest angel your not in pain anymore [sic]."
This makes me so sad 😓RIP babygirl.My condolence to her wonderful parents and family.When I met this young lady i literally had to hold her and put her against my body cause she couldn’t barely stand yet she was sooo happy in a great spirit and her make up on super fleek 💁🏽♀️her parents were so happy.Heaven gained the prettiest angel your not in pain anymore 💔💔Alaysia Crockett! FUCK CANCER !
Some of the 26-year-old's fans also showed respect for the passing of Crockett posting their condolences to social media.
RIP Alaysia Crockett 💔@iamcardib #BardiGang pic.twitter.com/ZKNASZ703n
— harris (@TrueHarris) March 18, 2019
Chance the Rapper, Diddy, Evelyn Lozada, Tiny Harris and Yandy Smith also commented their condolences on Cardi's post.