Cardi B Sets Attendance Record During Debut At Houston Rodeo
The Grammy winner made history in Texas.
Tens of thousands of fans helped Cardi B break a record at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Friday (March 1). With 75,580 fans in the audience, the “Money” rapper nabbed the venue's highest attendance record for a solo artist to date.
Cardi broke the record set last year by country star Garth Brooks who brought in 75,577 fans, besting the attendance record set by Mexican band, Calibre 50.
“Hey Houston, tonight we have a new All-Time Paid Rodeo/Concert Attendance Record: 75,580! What a night with @iamcardib! #RODEOHOUSTON,” read a post from the venue's Twitter account.
Hey Houston, tonight we have a new All-Time Paid Rodeo/Concert Attendance Record: 75,580! What a night with @iamcardib! #RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/pmpRcF7qeY
— RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 2, 2019
The 26-year-old rapper performed to a sold-out crowd as headliner of this year’s Black Heritage Day festivities. The daylong event includes performances from local bands, choirs and dances teams, as well educational displays.
Today is Black Heritage Day, sponsored by @kroger! If you’re headed to the grounds soon, be sure to check out the Black Heritage Day Corral located in NRG Center at the entrance of Hall B — open until 3 pm. #RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/PK89p51MMA
— RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 1, 2019
Cardi isn't the first rap artist to take over the rodeo, but she’s one of many acts who have made history at RodeoHouston. Tejano legend Selena Quintanilla broke a record in 1995 with over 67,000 fans in the venue. In 2013, country acts Georgia Strait, Martina McBridge, and the Randy Rogers Band set an all-time attendance record with 80,020 fans.