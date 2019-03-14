Chance The Rapper And Wife Kirsten Corley Are Expecting Second Child
"We pregnant again. It’s a girl."
Chance the Rapper's family is growing. After marrying longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley earlier this month, Chano announced that the happy couple is expecting their second child.
"We pregnant again. It’s a girl. Jesus Christ, WE LOVE YOU GOD,” Chano excitedly wrote on Instagram. The Shade Room also grabbed a photo of the mom-to-be showing off her new baby bump from her private Instagram account.
Chance and Kirsten tied the knot during a star-studded ceremony on Mar. 9. The guests included Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, Kirk Franklin, and more. Just days ahead of the wedding, Chano detailed the couple's love story in a lengthy post on social media. In the story, the Chicago native stated that he knew Kirsten was "the one" since the moment he first laid eyes on her at a holiday party 16 years ago.
The new bundle of joy will make the Bennett's (Chance's last name) a family of four. They have a three-year-old daughter named Kensli.
Congrats to #ChanceTheRapper and #KirstenCorley on their second child! The two just tied the knot!