Ralph Lauren - Arrivals - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Rob Kim

Chance The Rapper And Wife Kirsten Corley Are Expecting Second Child

March 14, 2019 - 6:28 pm by Jessica McKinney

"We pregnant again. It’s a girl."

Chance the Rapper's family is growing. After marrying longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley earlier this month, Chano announced that the happy couple is expecting their second child.

"We pregnant again. It’s a girl. Jesus Christ, WE LOVE YOU GOD,” Chano excitedly wrote on Instagram. The Shade Room also grabbed a photo of the mom-to-be showing off her new baby bump from her private Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

New baby droppin September

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Chance and Kirsten tied the knot during a star-studded ceremony on Mar. 9. The guests included Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, Kirk Franklin, and more. Just days ahead of the wedding, Chano detailed the couple's love story in a lengthy post on social media. In the story, the Chicago native stated that he knew Kirsten was "the one" since the moment he first laid eyes on her at a holiday party 16 years ago.

The new bundle of joy will make the Bennett's (Chance's last name) a family of four. They have a three-year-old daughter named Kensli.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Congrats to #ChanceTheRapper and #KirstenCorley on their second child! The two just tied the knot!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Lisa Van Allen Alleges R. Kelly Had A Sexual Relationship With Aaliyah's Mother

Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
Scott Dudelson

Kodak Black's Lil Wayne Diss Prompts Venue Change In New Orleans

Kodak Black is making major changes to his concert in New Orleans due to security concerns. The rapper was reportedly forced to switch venues after he dissed Lil Wayne earlier this month.

The New Orleans concert was originally supposed to take place at the House of Blues, but has since been moved to the Mahalia Jackson Theater in light of the recent situation.

Kodak gave fans an update on Instagram on Wednesday (Mar. 13). "New Orleans, Louisiana, to all my fans or whatever you wanna call it," Kodak said in a video. "I will be at the House of Blues instead of the Mahalia Jackson Theater and stuff. You know, they really wanted to shut my show down and stuff like that but, you know, I wasn't going for it. I'm like, 'Nah, man. I need to do this show because these people over there wanna see me.' They need to see me because I wanna see them, too."

As previously noted, the venue swap was prompted by the "Tunnel Vision" artist's past comments, in which he claimed that Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native and icon, "should've died" when he was a baby. His negative remarks garnered a lot of enraged responses, including one from Tunechi's daughter, Reginae Carter.

The Florida rapper is expected to hit the stage at the Mahalia Jackson Theater Thursday night (Mar. 14). TMZ confirms that the New Orleans Police Department will provide additional security on site.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What You Woulda Did

A post shared by The Big Stepper (@kodakblack) on Mar 13, 2019 at 7:36pm PDT

Continue Reading
t.i.-tupac-comparison-1552581218
Getty Images

T.I. Compares His Resume To Tupac's: "Impossible To Duplicate"

Let Clifford Harris tell it: not since Tupac has there been a rapper who has been able to traverse multiple genres of entertainment with ease... except for himself.

On his Instagram page, T.I. wrote a caption accompanying a color blocked-set of photos of himself. The caption read "Any way you slice it... I'm the very best at what I do... impossible to duplicate."

"When you get done buuuulsh*ttin’... Riddle me this.... Who since 2Pac has maintained as much consistent diversity within music genres, businesses & other opportunities?" He continued. "I’ll wait..."

When someone in the comments wrote "JAY-Z," the native ATLien respectfully responded, "to da goat...what major feature film he [starred] in?” T.I. has paid his respect to the late-Tupac Shakur in the past through his attire at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, and was featured on the MC's posthumous album Pac's Life.

Since 2006, T.I. has starred in films such as ATL, Takers, American Gangster and more. He  has also appeared on the reality shows T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and The Grand Hustle, and has invested in companies such as the social marketing app Yopima.

What do you think of T.I.'s recent declaration? Sound off in the comments.

Continue Reading
Nelly, Lupe Fiasco And B.o.B Perform Live In Sydney
Don Arnold

Lupe Fiasco Finds Missing Sister After 24-Hour Search

Update: 5:30pm ET (Mar. 12, 2019) - Only hours after posting about his sister's disappearance, Lupe Fiasco, revealed that Keziah, 16, had been found. He also thanked fans for their support.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Found her! Thanx for all the prayers and the support.

A post shared by Lupe Fiasco (@lupefiasco) on Mar 12, 2019 at 2:31pm PDT

Original story below...

Lupe Fiasco needs help finding his little sister. Lupe revealed in a post on social media on Tuesday (Mar. 12), that his 16-year-old sister, Keziah, has been missing for more than 24 hours.

According to Lupe's social media post, his little sis went missing sometime on Monday (Mar. 11) in West Atlanta. Keziah's mom reportedly told the authorities that she saw her daughter around 2:30p.m., but Keziah was not home when she returned from work around 11:30p.m. She said that Keziah has never run away from home before and she did not notice anything out of the ordinary in regards to her behavior.

Keziah was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black leggings, a gray fanny pack with her hair in two afro-puffs. She does not have a cell phone.

Fiasco has asked his fans or anyone with information about his sister's whereabouts to contact the Atlanta police department immediately. Hopefully Keziah is found soon and in good health.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

ALERT 🚨!!! This is my little sister Keziah. She was Last Seen yesterday in West Atlanta. If you have any information please contact the Atlanta Police Department. ASAP 🗣

A post shared by Lupe Fiasco (@lupefiasco) on Mar 12, 2019 at 8:47am PDT

Continue Reading

