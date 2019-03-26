Chicago Mayor Calls Jussie Smollett Charges Drop "A Whitewash of Justice"

"Is there no decency in this man?"

If you've been keeping up with the twists and turns in the Jussie Smollett case, then you may have thrown your hands in the air Tuesday morning (March 26) when prosecutors announced all charges against the 36-year-old actor were dropped.

The shock reverberated online and through the Chicago Police Department who accused the former Empire actor of staging the crime. Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson were prompted to offer their reaction to the outcome.

"This is without a doubt a whitewash of justice," Emanuel said at a news conference. "There is no accountability. It is wrong, full stop."

Johnson, who was reportedly furious over the outcome, learned about the prosecution's decision while attending a police academy graduation with the mayor.

"I'm sure we all know what happened this morning," Johnson said. "Do I think justice was served? No. What do I think justice is? I think this city is owed an apology."

Johnson stands by his belief that Smollett made up the whole thing and also suggested a deal was made to keep Smollett out of prison.

"At the end of the day, it's Mr. Smollett who committed this hoax, period," Johnson said. "I heard that they wanted their day in court ... so America could know the truth, and they chose to hide behind a secrecy of a brokered deal to circumvent the judicial system."

The mayor was beside himself after the news, insisting he learned about Smollett's outcome when everyone else did and questioned where are the actor's morals.

“A person using hate crime laws that are on the books to protect people who are minorities, and you turn around and use them to advance your career?" Emmanuel said. "Is there no decency in this man?"