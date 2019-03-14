City Girls' JT Updates Fans On Social Media With Pictures From Prison

#FreeJT is still going as the City Girls team awaits JT's release.

As fans await the release of City Girls' Jatavia “JT” Johnson from prison, the Miami-bred rapper shared a few pictures on Instagram of her, groupmate Yung Miami, Quality Control CEO and Founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas and their manager Caprie when they paid her a visit.

JT began her prison term in July 2018 for credit card fraud charges. Initially, she turned herself in at Miami’s Federal Detention Center. According to XXL, JT is now being held at a Federal Correctional facility in Tallahassee, Fla. Records indicate that she’s set to be released from prison on March 21, 2020, according to a Billboard report from July 2018.

On the gram, JT captioned the images she shared with: “"The wait is almost over 😈 thank you so much for the love & support. I told yal that 2019 is City Girls year. PERIOD! #FreeJT," JT wrote.

Maybe JT is looking at an early release? In the meantime, Yung Miami is holding it down for the City Girls on the New Generation Tour with Lil Baby and Blueface, which started on March 13 in Houston.

Pee also shared a heartfelt message to her, which included a small letter she wrote with a warm message to her team. In it, she added, “I can’t wait to get home so I can feel the energy and drop hits!”

Can't Wait Til You Get Home💜 #FreeJt

Since JT's incarceration, Yung Miami has been holding everything down by performing on stages across the country and releasing new videos like "Twerk" with Cardi B. Things are quickly sizzling head fast for the City Girls duo, interestingly enough they didn't always think they'd be rapping professionally.

“Honestly I've always been gifted with rapping but I never would've thought that I'd be a rapper,” JT told VIBE las year. “Like, I never would've imagined me, like, being here in y'all face, like, doing this ‘cause it was really more of us having fun when we did the song which was in August. So, we didn't think it was gonna get this serious, like, 'Oh we got a record deal, wassup.’”