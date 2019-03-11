dangelo-performing-2012-essence-festival
Skip Bolen

A D'Angelo Documentary Will Premiere At The 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

March 11, 2019 - 1:38 pm by Shenequa Golding

The feature is appropriately titled Devil's Pie.

Film buffs and music purists will be able to rejoice together at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival as it's been announced a D'Angelo documentary will premiere this year.

Written and directed by Carine Bijlsma and produced by Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker, Devil's Pie--D'Angelo takes a look at the beloved R&B singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalists as his star power began to rise. Then in 2000, the Virginia native disappeared from the spotlight.

"Bijlsma’s film finds D’Angelo at a crossroads between a haunted past and uncertain future," according to the Tribeca Film Festival site. The 18th annual film festival, held in New York City will begin April 24 and run through May 5. Documentary films, as well as full-length features spanning all genres, will take place across the city.

In 1995, D'Angelo released his debut album Brown Sugar which was met with wide praise for its combination of rhythm, blues, and soul. Unaware of the sophomore jinx (or just not caring about the pressure of a follow up) Voodoo was released in 2000 and has long been lauded as one of R&B's best pieces of work.

To see a full list of this year's film, click here. 

In This Story:

Popular

Lisa Van Allen Alleges R. Kelly Had A Sexual Relationship With Aaliyah's Mother

From the Web

More on Vibe

black monday showtime recap episode 7 season 1
Erin Simkin/SHOWTIME

'Black Monday' Plays With Its Conventions And Tackles Race

There’s a beautiful sort of symmetry that makes this episode a hallmark of the Black Monday universe. The same way Blair was a mirror for Mo’s life flaws in episode “295,” Tiffany is that for Dawn. Both Mo and Dawn sit adjacent of their respective mirrors at a dinner table in their respective episodes, offering advice that leads them to see the ugly truth of their own lives. Keeping that sort of continuity between two episodes with your two main actors, down to the setting of the dinner table, by leveraging a narrative convention you’ve sewn into the fabric of the show, is impressive storytelling.

Similar to how Mo began seeing the inequities in his life when he derided Blair’s newfound party life, Dawn begins to notice her own relationship’s flaws while dispensing love advice to Tiffany. She even mistakenly refers to Tiffany as “me” before humorously backtracking until she lands on “Tiffa-Me,” a funny and poignant reinforcement of the Dawn mirror.

In the same scene, Dawn also wears this catatonic gaze after Tiffany breaks down how the person you love can change so much one begins to fall out of love. Behind that stare, all of the firewalls and barriers Dawn places around the empathetic part of her brain, in order to work in her emotionally debased profession, broke down and she was deprogramming herself like a machine.

Similarly, Tiffany has an almost identical gaze painted on her face when her socialite friends admit thoughts of her calling off the wedding before she awkwardly repeats “call off the wedding” like a robot malfunctioning. She’s not only a reflection of every main character’s emotional instability but also a reflection of Dawn herself, in this episode.

Tiffany Comes Out

It may have taken seven episodes and 300 days in the Black Monday universe, but it was bound to happen. Tiffany Georgina had a vice-grip on viewers’ attention tighter than the one she gave Blair’s testicles in the series premiere, and for the first time, she is the main focus of an episode.

In this episode, Tiffany’s bachelorette party turns into a therapy session and is the perfect moment for Casey Wilson to showcase a bit of her acting range. She goes from pleading with Dawn to stay at the empty party with her face quivering in desperation to fully oblivious joy in a matter of a few facial contortions. Her cartoonish laughter turns into uncontrollable crying without changing the tone of her voice. Tiffany Georgina is a walking example of how easily the characters in this show can waver between emotional extremes.

Tiffany’s bachelorette party story arc is the finest use of Black Monday narrative conventions in the series, so far, in an episode that uses the 1980s the best.

1980s Tackle Race

‘80s pop culture stories like New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor’s crack addiction and Nicole Brown’s fatal marriage to O.J. Simpson are fair game for ridicule on Black Monday. This week’s episode also utilizes the ethos of the decade to discuss race in the way only Black Monday can: by eviscerating the pop culture of the time.

The victim this time is 1984 romantic comedy Sixteen Candles. In Sixteen Candles, Jake Ryan offers high school freshman Ted the opportunity to have sex with his drunk girlfriend so Ted can lose his virginity. To Tiffany, Jake has a “heart of gold.” Rightfully so, Dawn responds, “That was in movie theaters and white people were just like…’cool‘?”

The writers drive home the racial divide that Sixteen Candles represents when Mo asks who Ted and Jake are, and Tiffany and Blair reflexively respond Sixteen Candles. Mo’s also the only person who mentions how the film was a “minstrel show” due to the stereotypical Asian character Long Duk Dong.

Black Monday doesn’t appear to make sweeping generalizations about the character of white and Black people. But instead, through the lens of pop culture criticism, it highlights certain questionable behavior, such as staged date rape, which certain cultures accepted as entertainment that others would not. That’s the sort of engrossing breaking of the fourth wall that will add to Black Monday’s first season’s replay value.

The Truth Might Set You Free

Episode “243” had the Black Monday cast racing towards its inevitable collapse. This episode shows the truths that could be their undoing.

So many bombs of truth are dropped at the end of this episode that it’s impossible for anyone involved to leave unscathed by the end of the first season. The plot-shifting truth Mo shares with Blair could crumble the entire Georgina Play. It also seems to have cost Tiffany her freedom. Dawn’s truth could liberate her, but crush her husband. In this episode, the truth doesn’t set anyone free as much as it makes them feel free, if even for a moment. But, it’s Keith’s truth that could potentially destroy the entire operation.

In a perversely touching sequence of events, we discover Keith is more comfortable with having his son implicated in his crimes than he is his boyfriend Miike. So, when Keith meets up with Mike at the end of the episode -- after seemingly being compromised by the SEC -- he tells him “no matter what goes down, I’ll always love you.”

On the surface, that is a sweet gesture but, Black Monday’s penchant for misdirection imbues that scene with an extra layer of mystery. Did Keith say that because he decided to become an informant? Did he say it because he chose money over love and actually implicated Mike?

Add in the fact Keith gives Mike the infamous tie pin worn by the person who will fall to their death at some point in the series, and the Black Monday writers have put the dominoes in place for something dramatic to go down in the last two episodes of the first season.

Continue Reading

Will Smith Shares Full ‘Aladdin’ Trailer, And It Looks Pretty Magical

Although the Internet was skeptical of the upcoming live-action remake of the beloved Disney film Aladdin, our precious cartoon is in some great hands, judging by the newly- released full trailer. The imagery in the trailer is eye-popping, and Will Smith's Genie is sure to be a welcome addition to the film.

The film, which is directed by Guy Ritchie, will be out on May 24. The trailer was unveiled today (Mar. 12), and spotlights Aladdin's story as a "street rat" who is attempting to win the heart of Princess Jasmine. He ends up possessing a magic lamp, which is home to an all-powerful genie (portrayed by Smith). Genie grants Al three wishes in order to win over Jasmine, but he has to keep an eye out for Jafar, who is poised to thwart his plan.

Scenes featuring the Philly native as the Genie show that he is both blue and human-like to blend in with the surroundings of Agrabah. Fans with a good ear should also be able to hear a little flavor in the trailer's snippet of "Friend Like Me." Last year, The Fresh Prince noted that his Genie will have a hip-hop flair.

"I watched the movie a few times, I saw where Robin Williams infused the character with a timeless version of himself," he told Entertainment Weekly. "So I said to myself, 'What if I just infuse the character with a timeless version of myself?' And then that opened up for me… hip-hop, it opened up fashion."

Watch the full trailer above.

Continue Reading

SNL Spoofs R. Kelly And Gayle King Interview In Hilarious Skit

After the airing of Gayle King's bombshell interview with R. Kelly, it was only right that Saturday Night Live take it upon themselves to poke fun at the explosive sit-down.

Less than 24 hours after the full interview aired on Friday night (Mar. 8), SNL called on comedienne Leslie Jones to play the unfazed Gayle King and Kenan Thompson to play the emotional R. Kelly.

In the nearly 8-minute skit, "Gayle" asked "Robert" why he decided to sit down for an interview. "Because people think that I’m some kind of monster. I’m here to remove all the doubt. My lawyer was telling me no, but my ego, my ego, was telling me yes,” Thompson’s Kelly replied. "Look, I made a lot of mistakes in my life. Maybe I can’t read or write or math, but I’m still a person. I put on my pants one sleeve at a time like everybody else."

Addressing the allegations in Surviving R. Kelly, Thompson's Kelly complained that the docuseries did not say anything nice about him. "These people made a six-part documentary about me. Six! That’s almost 10," Thompson’s Kelly said. "And not one of them said a nice thing about me. They made it seem like I was the devil. I’m not the devil, and even if I was, you can’t think of one nice thing to say about the devil? I can: Nice horns. Gives good advice."

Throughout the interview, Kelly erupted into song mimicking his 2005 series, "Trapped in the Closet." "It’s 10 o’clock in the morning / And I’m talkin’ to Oprah’s friend / If I can just get through this / Everybody’s gonna love me again," he sang to himself mid-conversation.

“I really want to laugh right now, but I don’t know if this is a prank on you or a prank on me,” Jones’ King said in response.

Thompson then hilariously mocked Kelly's viral outburst, yelling: "Guys, think for a minute! Use your brain! Why would I do these things? For 30 years! I gave y’all ‘Trapped in the Closet.’ ‘Feelin’ on Yo Booty.’ ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number.’ And so many other clues! And this is how you repay me?"

Jones’ King then chimed, questioning the singer's innocence. "Robert, you’ve been combative, defensive and completely unhinged, but somehow you expect us to believe you are completely innocent?" She asked.

He replied: "That would be ideal, yes. And now humbly I await your decision, Miss Jail King."

As the two continued to argue about whether her name was "Jail King," Thompson spoofed Kelly's inquiry about the where the cameras were located in the room.

In the spoof interview, Jones' King said their conversation ranked at 13 on a scale of one to 10, with the latter being the worst. That was probably generous considering the real CBS interview between King and Kelly was far worse. Check out the SNL skit with Leslie Jones and Kenan Thompson in the video above.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

13h ago

Lisa Van Allen Alleges R. Kelly Had A Sexual Relationship With Aaliyah's Mother

Movies & TV

14h ago

Will Smith Shares Full ‘Aladdin’ Trailer, And It Looks Pretty Magical

Vixen

12h ago

VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk Podcast: Karyn Parsons Goes From 'Bel-Air' To Book Writing