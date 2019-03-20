Daniel Caesar Questions Why Are "We Being So Mean To Julz?" On IG Live

The 'Freudian' singer came under fire for alleging black people are insensitive following Yes Juelz comments toward Scottie Beam and Karen Civil.

In August 2017, Daniel Caesar released his debut solo album Freudian proving R&B is not only alive, but it's thriving. The dreadlocked singer-songwriter earned praise from critics, fans and solidified himself as a keeper.

Tuesday night (March 19) however, the Internet was ready to ship the Canadian export back over yonder after the 23-year-old took to social media to defend YesJulz and question why "we" (black people) "are being so mean to white people right now?"

“Why is that we’re allowed to be disrespectful and rude to everybody else and when anyone returns any type of energy to us…" he questions. "...That’s not a quality. I don’t want to be treated like I can’t take a joke."

YesJulz came under fire recently during an interview with Murda Mook in which she alleged State of The Culture co-host Scottie Beam and entrepreneur Karen Civil were upset she was chosen to host Miami's Rolling Loud festival. Julz--who's been dubbed as Snapchat royalty by The New York Times--has been known to make racially insensitive comments toward black women, quickly took to Twitter to deny any harmful wrongdoing.

Daniel Caesar, or as one Twitter user cleverly referred to him "Daniel Cease and Desist" admitted he was drunk while on Instagram Live but insisted he was cognizant of his words.

"People are allowed to say what the f--k they want. I’m allowed to feel what I want, but at the same time am I going to fight them or am I going to accept what they have to say and keep it f--king moving?"

It seemed as if Twitter let out a collective digital sigh after watching the singer's five-minute video and with the help of Gifs and memes reacted in kind.

Daniel Caesar asked us to bridge the gap, when he can’t even bridge his... pic.twitter.com/fYJiKmhGmG — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) March 20, 2019

daniel caesar is kinda like... those kids who were bullied by their own race so they side with the others because of trauma or whatever. — Xavier D'Leau (@XavierDLeau) March 20, 2019

what’s wild is that black women were the 1st and main ones defending Daniel Caesar when people came for his unconventional looks and he just... pic.twitter.com/wON3uK0QvF — k (@ktgonkt) March 20, 2019

Yall already knew Daniel Caesar was team no seasoning. His hairline looked like it was shaped up with a bowl. And he uses the hard "er" following NIGG. Let that man go off into the abyss as the Black friend. — Countess George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) March 20, 2019

Karen Civil didn't exert any energy on Mr. Caesar's comments. She's probably too busy studying for classes while at Harvard Business School. Scottie Beam, on the other hand, may have been in hair and make up for SOTC so she didn't have time to care.

