Dave Chappelle Calls Daniel Caesar "Gay" In Bizarre Video With John Mayer

The twothankfully reached an agreement by the end of the interaction.

Dave Chappelle and Daniel Caesar appeared to be involved in a bizarre disagreement earlier this week. The two appeared on John Mayer's Instagram video, where the conversation took a weird turn after Chappelle referred to Caesar as being "very gay."

It all started when Mayer asked Chappelle if he heard of the rising R&B singer before. The comedian said he had and called him "very gay." "Daniel Caesar is a musician from Toronto that I just made tonight. Black. I got jealous. I didn't know John had other friends," he said.

Mayer can be heard saying "what" underneath his breath before Caesar got his turn to speak. "What the hell was that?" Caesar questioned Chappelle.

At this point in the conversation, it was revealed that both parties were heavily intoxicated. "If I fist fight on your show, I'll be furious," Chappelle added.

In an attempt to pacify the situation, Mayer chimed in: "Dave, people just saw for a minute what happens when you speak freely and you have alcohol in you're working free association and you accidentally say something that trips someone's feelings up. But you have to clean it up."

Chappelle appeared to backtrack on his earlier remarks, noting that Caesar is a very talented performer. "No! I'll tell you right now," Chappelle began. "Daniel, you're great. Before this broadcast started, me and this brother sat at a piano and he played expertly. Beautifully. I knew for a fact that I was in the presence of not just someone that was good, but someone that was great. But the fact that I offended you..."

Before the comedian could finish his thought, Daniel seemed to change his stance on the matter. He suggested that he was being sensitive and that Chappelle didn't mean anything by his comment. "I'm being sensitive," Caesar said, to which Chappelle replied: "Correct."

The conversation ended with the two hugging it out on camera. There doesn't appear to be any hard feelings between the two, but the video is still awkward to watch to say the least. Check it out above.