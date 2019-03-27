Usher continues to tease new music since his A project with record producer Zaytoven dropped in October 2018. All roads lead to the studio as evident on the "Climax" singer's Instagram account but a certain post stopped his followers in their tracks.

Although an alleged tracklist is blurred out, at the top spectators deciphered the words to read "Confessions 2." The 40-year-old artist also captioned the image with, "Dis what yall want..."

Dis what yall want...

“We can slow down and still can’t catch up” - JD As we count down to the anniversary on Confessions. #Day1 This bigger than music. #1 BigBruhNem

Confessions was released 15 years ago (March 23, 2004), and spawned some of Usher's biggest hits including "Caught Up," "Confessions Part II," "Burn," and "Yeah!" Not to mention, the non-singles also solidified the album's diamond status, boasting melodies like "Superstar," "Bad Girl," and "Can U Handle It?"

In a previous interview with Billboard, one of the album's main and pivotal producers, Jermaine Dupri, described how personal the project was to him given certain life experiences.

"When we did “Confessions,” we really had started with another song called “All Bad” and the “Confessions” part was in parentheses. In that song, I talked about how everything I’ve been doing is all bad. It’s a guy feeling bad about himself, about what he had been doing to the girl, so he just came out and told her," Durpi said of the title track. "Once that version of “Confessions” was finished, Usher and myself was all like, 'This is it. This is crazy.' And then Usher was like, 'You can’t stop right there. There’s a part two to this story.' And immediately, as soon as Usher said there’s a part two, my brain clicked and every word of “Confessions Part II” flew out of my mouth. Those lyrics for part two were something that I had actually gone through in my life; they were a reliving of a situation. I just had to put it in the right words that would make it fit for being Usher’s story."