Beyonce Sings Happy Birthday To Diana Ross At Star-Studded Party
Diddy, Robin Thicke and the Kardashians also hit the stage during the celebration.
Diana Ross recently celebrated a huge milestone – her 75th birthday. To bring in the big 7-5, the legendary entertainer threw an extravagant birthday party with a star-studded invitation list. Beyonce, who was just one of many glamorous guests, even hopped on stage to sing happy birthday to Ms. Ross.
After being summoned to the stage by Ross' daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, Bey appeared in a black ensemble to sing a rendition of the "Happy Birthday Song." Diddy, Robin Thicke and Ross' daughter-in-law, Ashlee Simpson were also on stage at the time.
Beyonce wasn't the only one who got to share a moment with the Motown artist. Diddy and his twin daughters also performed during the big night. They appeared to dance along to Notorious B.I.G.'s 1997 hit "Mo Money Mo Problems." The song sampled Ross' 1980 smash, "I'm Coming Out."
In addition to Ross hitting the stage herself, she also welcomed Kris Jenner, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian to dance with her as she performed.
Check out videos from the star-studded celebration below.
