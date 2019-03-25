Diana Ross Defends Michael Jackson Amid Child Abuse Allegations
"Stop in the name of love."
Diana Ross felt compelled to get something off her chest this past weekend. The legendary entertainer hopped on Twitter on Saturday (Mar. 23) to defend her friend Michael Jackson amid the child sex abuse allegations that resurfaced as a result of HBO's explosive documentary, Leaving Neverland.
"This is what’s on my heart this morning," Ms. Ross, tweeted. "I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and many others."
Ross then appeared to address the Jackson critics and protesters by referencing her 1965 smash with The Supremes: "STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE."
MJ and Ross shared a loving friendship up until his death in 2009. In addition to collaborating on a number of musical and theatrical projects (The Wiz [1978]), Ross was also named as a secondary caregiver for the King of Pop's three children.
The "I'm Coming Out" artist's new statement in defense of Jackson comes nearly three months after HBO premiered Leaving Neverland. The doc included testimony from Wade Robson and James Safechuck who alleged Jackson molested them when they were young boys.
The documentary and resurfaced allegations have created a divide among fans and music lovers. While many organizations and radio stations have opted to remove Jackson's music and artifacts, others have continued to honor him. Some fans have also launched protests in their local communities, maintaining Jackson's innocence.
See Diana Ross' tweet below.