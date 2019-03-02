Dot Demo Warns Us All To "Simmer Down" On Latest Project 'Delirium'

The Bronx Bar Breaker Is Setting The Tone For New Rap Flows Outta NY

When you hear a voice so distinctive and clear that cuts through the clutter, you have to stop and acknowledge the greatness that is revealing its light, that is Dot Demo in rap form. The rawness that his lines hit with comes in the form of smoky signals of realism (check each of his project's cover art, always exhaling that chalky wind). What that means is the Bronx, NY native speaks on the life of a black man growing into his thoughts while using music as his escapism from the perils of street life. And to be clear street life isn't always some wild speaking drug dealer, or poverty stricken dude robbing everything moving. Big city living to small rural town life all have their own daily trails, addictions, beefs, responsibilities, loves, joys, laughs and glorious unions. What Dot Demo does so well is get into his own head's thoughts about all aspects of life and the beyond (this is proven by his 2015 track and visually incredible video "Indigenous Man"). I would assume good smoke and on the edge living will inspire songs like, "Simmer Down."

Dot's newest full length project, Delirium, follows the tried and true formula he's maintained with elevation each time out since 2016's Outer Body Experience. To understand that a rapper needs a pocket to rhyme in and how flow sounds better with beats that match, Dot selects airy, melodic tracks that allows his monotone vocals to live without being drowned out. If he wasn't such a dope rapper, he would be the illest A&R for some of your favorite MCs.

Take a moment to get some soulful rap vibes from one of the righteous rhymers you probably haven't heard yet, but will be hearing from for years to come. Delirium is available on all streaming platforms here.