Dr. Dre Promptly Deletes IG Post Bragging About Daughter's USC Admission

Many people noted the rapper's $70 million donation to the school.

Dr. Dre thought he was sharing a "Proud Dad" moment on Instagram when he posted about his daughter getting accepted into the University of Southern California, but instead, he wound up the center of social media attack.

The tech mogul's deleted post reportedly bragged about his daughter Truly Young being admitted to the university "on her own," which was a subtle joke referencing the alleged college admissions bribery scandal. "My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own," he joked. "No jail time!!!"

The college admissions bribery scandal accused a number of parents of paying more than $25 million to a fake college admissions counselor to bribe college officials and inflate test scores.

While Dr. Dre was not one of the parents named in the court case, fans reminded him that he donated a whopping $70 million to USC. The donation was made in partnership with producer Jimmy Iovine in 2013 to create the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology, and the Business of Innovation.

Dr. may have deleted the post, but the damage was already done. Check out a screenshot of his post below.

https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1109637108820373504