Drake and Future's 'What A Time To Be Alive 2' May Be On The Way

They knew we needed this.

The minds behind "Diamonds Dancing" and "Big Rings" reportedly have another album locked, loaded and ready to go. Drake and Future allegedly have been in the studio working on a What a Time to Be Alive 2. This project would come four years after the pair's first collaborative mixtape, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Although the two artists may have been on the same wavelength for this potential project, the rappers both approached the year differently. While Hendrix blessed the Future Hive with his album The Wizrd in January, Drake recently started the European stretch of his tour Assassination Vacation Sunday. (March 10)

Fans should not expect the next collaborative effort between the two to consist of songs that were scraped from the pair's previous project. Aubrey and Nayvadius have prepped completely fresh, new music for eager ears. Neither party has confirmed the rumors. Onsmash reports Drake and Future managed to find studio time in the midst of their busy schedules.

It's safe to say What A Time To Be Alive 2 would be a well-received project. The duo's last collaboration was "Blue Tint" from Drake's 2018 album, Scorpion. Drake and Future have seen success together in the past, with this potential project there's no doubt they'll see it again.