Drake And Toronto Raptors Unveil OVO Athletic Center

"I am so proud of my brothers and so proud to be from of the city."

"Introducing the OVO Athletic Centre, the official training facility for the Toronto Raptors," Drake wrote on Instagram when he gave his followers a look at the OVO-inspired renaming of the Raptors' training center.

A display of partnership between the 6God and the Canadian professional basketball team, the Raptors announced Thursday (March 14) that their training center would embrace the October's Very Own's moniker with pride. The " Nice For What" rapper and the franchise celebrated the joyous collaboration by showing off the OVO owl symbol.

Drake's relationship with the Toronto Raptors began in 2013 when the rapper agreed to be a team ambassador. The support between the two continued into 2018 when OVO-inspired jerseys were introduced by the team.