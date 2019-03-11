Drake Removes Michael Jackson Song From Tour Setlist Amid 'Leaving Neverland'

"Don't Matter To Me" was absent from his Assassination Tour stop in Manchester, on Mar. 10.

Drake is making a major change to his tour setlist in light of current events. Drizzy reportedly removed his song featuring Michael Jackson's vocals from his new Assassination Vacation Tour. "Don't Matter To Me" was noticeably absent from his setlist on Sunday (Mar. 10).

The OVO frontrunner launched his new tour with opening acts, Tory Lanez and Tiffany Calver in Manchester on Sunday. While the track appeared on the setlist for 2018's Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour, it was not featured during his recent concert.

Drake and his team have not issued a response regarding the song's omission, but the subtle move is likely connected to HBO's explosive documentary, Leaving Neverland. The doc was shot from the perspective of two men who alleged Michael Jackson sexually abused them for several years when they were kids.

Although Jackson's family and some of his fans maintain his innocence, a number of artists and networks have been pulling the King of Pop's music from circulation. The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly removed Jackson's 1982 hit "Beat It" from the team's entertainment reel. And just last week, the Simpsons announced they were scrapping its 1991 episode, which featured Jackson's voice, from its reruns.

Drake is currently working his way through Europe on the Assassination Vacation Tour. The European leg will hit Paris, Dublin, and London before concluding in Amsterdam on Apr. 26.