After losing the bulk of its users to other budding social media platforms, the once popular Myspace reportedly lost every single piece of content uploaded before 2016, including songs, photos, and videos, BBC reports.

According to Myspace, the site is blaming a faulty server migration for its large deletions, which is believed to have happened more than a year ago. This is when members started reporting that access to certain content older than 2016 was made unavailable.

More than 50 million tracks from 14 million artists have been lost, including music introduced by the "Myspace Generation." Beyond the music, pictures and videos stored on the server are nowhere to be found.

Though Facebook's craze led to a decrease in users, the rebrand, which centered around giving artists a place to build a platform, has been made virtually obsolete by years worth of content that's no longer.

Myspace published a statement on the site apologizing for the incident: "As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos, and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from Myspace. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest that you retain your backup copies. If you would like more information, please contact our data protection officer.”