Dubai Denies R. Kelly Was Ever Scheduled To Perform For Royal Family

"Authorities in Dubai have not received any request for a performance by singer R. Kelly nor are there any venues that have been booked."

R. Kelly tried to escape to a foreign country, and he would've gotten away with it if it weren't for Dubai's government.

United Arab Emirates officials are reportedly denying that the disgraced singer was scheduled to perform and meet the royal family in Dubai after Kelly asked a judge for permission to travel out of the country while he's facing sexual abuse charges, the Associated Press reports.

"Authorities in Dubai have not received any request for a performance by singer R. Kelly nor are there any venues that have been booked," the statement issued from the Dubai Media Office on Sunday (Mar. 24), reads. It was also noted that Kelly "has not been invited by the Dubai royal family for a performance."

R. Kelly's lawyer, Steven A. Greenberg, is telling a different story, however. "Mr. Kelly had a signed contract with a legitimate promoter, and any information that was included in the motion to travel was from that contract," Greenberg explained in an email to AP. "We did not say he was invited by The royal family, but the contract did provide that he would make himself available to meet with them."

As you may know, R. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse on Feb. 22. He's facing up to 70 years in prison. In court documents filed last week, Greenberg argued that the singer needed to travel abroad in order to raise money to support his three kids. "He has struggled of late to pay his child support and other child-related expenses," Greenberg stated, referencing Kelly's back child support case.

The court docs did not specify where Kelly would be performing. There were also no postings regarding Kelly's expected visit. A judge has not ruled on the request to travel, but it's likely that the government's statement will influence the final decision. So, Kelly will just have to find another way to make his money.