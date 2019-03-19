Emotional Orange Releases Callings Of Love On "Corners Of My Mind"

The somber and fleeting track showcases the duo's effortless versatility.

Mysterious duo Emotional Oranges are taking a reflective route with "Corners Of My Mind," a gentle ode to an old love.

The track which can be found on the duo's SoundCloud page was inspired by their friend who went through a bad breakup. It seems to be the fitting track towards the end of a coming of age romance where the couple goes their separate ways. In an email to VIBE, the faceless group explained how love was the seed that planted the smooth track.

"I watched a close friend go through an awful heartbreak recently," they said. "This song was birthed by me attempting to reflect on how I would have reacted had it happened to me. The irony is as he was losing love, I was finding new love. It made the whole process of writing it all quite painful."

The LA-based pair croons about a painful love life on the soft pop beat. "It was yesterday/You couldn't look me in my eyes, and then/There was nothing more that I could say/I thought what we had was unbreakable/Guess I was wrong/Opened it up, gave you my all/I know it seemed like you weren't enough/Try to forget, peace and reset/But I can't forgive you no more."

Emotional Oranges have released just a few singles, including the bouncy bop "Motion" and "Personal" that gained fanfare online.

According to the musical pair's Twitter page, fans can expect a new EP, as well as a tour announcement and "cute merch" following "Corners Of My Mind."