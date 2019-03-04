Fat Joe, French Montana Sued By Alleged 'All The Way Up' Co-Writer
A budding musician from Florida states he co-wrote the song in 2015.
"All The Way Up," Fat Joe and Remy Ma's hit with French Montana, enjoyed a great amount of success. It even garnered a guest spot from JAY-Z on the official remix of the track. However, it looks like things may be taking a downturn for the 2016 song.
According to TMZ, a budding musician from Florida who states he co-wrote the song in 2015 is suing Fat Joe and French Montana for allegedly getting the short end of the stick.
"Eric A. Elliott (aka Fly Havana) says he's a struggling Miami-based hip-hop artist who co-created the track back in 2015 over the course of a few hours, working alongside rapper Infared," the site reads.
Fat Joe reportedly cut Elliott a check for $5,000 after he nagged the Bronx-bred MC about being compensated and credited properly as the song gained traction. More money was promised to Elliott, but he claims it was never received. He also alleges that he confronted French about the issue, but he received the silent treatment from the "No Stylist" rapper.
"All The Way Up" peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.