Fat Joe On Tekashi69: 'He Can't Come Around Me Ever Again'

The Bronx MC did not mince words or spare his feelings on Tekashi.

It looks like Fat Joe has completely cancelled embattled rapper Tekashi69, who plead guilty and confessed to a multitude of crimes in order to avoid a lifelong prison sentence back in February.

During a sit-down with Angie Martinez, the Bronx-bred rapper spoke on 6ix9ine, making it incredibly clear that he doesn't mess with the Brooklynite after his confession.

"I thought he was a nice guy, and now he can't be my friend, he can't come around me ever again," he said. "Those are rules. He crossed that line. I don't even understand if I go to the club and they play his song -- I'm keepin it a buck. I pray for people who cross that line — when they talk to the police and they snitch, I pray for them."

"We can't be cool. 'You over there... please stay away from me,'" he continued. "I think the youth don't care, obviously they don't care, they're playing his music in the club... I'd die before you see me in a picture with Tekashi69... It's a choice you make, so I tell everybody 'don't do the crime if you can't do the time.'"

Watch his comments around the 19-minute mark.