Fyre Festival Merch To Be Auctioned Off To Help Those Who Were Bamboozled

Unlike the festival, this merch is authentic.

Those who have been invested in the downfall that was the disastrous Fyre Festival, it's your lucky day. According to a report from Vulture, several merch items that were originally slated to be sold at the 2017 fiasco in the Bahamas will go to auction. The auction will benefit those who the festival's founder, Billy McFarland, owes money to, in an effort to help get that money back where it belongs.

Additional assets belonging to McFarland were deemed "untraceable" by authorities. However, Vulture reports that in court papers, feds were able to obtain a few important things. "$240,000 in a bank account" was found, as well as “two large boxes containing Fyre-branded T-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts and other clothing items that were intended for sale at the Fyre Festival,” per court filings.

McFarland, 27, was sentenced to six years in prison for wire fraud back in October 2018. While he was waiting to be sentenced, he was also found guilty of running a ticket scam on the side. He reportedly bamboozled investors for the Fyre Festival out of $24 million and a ticket vendor out of $2 million.

The date of the online auction has not yet been set.