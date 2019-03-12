gabrielle-union-d-wade-GettyImages-1125327157-1552447601
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Trademark Infant Daughter’s Name

March 12, 2019 - 11:48 pm by Latifah Muhammad

The pair are reportedly building a brand around Kaavia James and "Shady Baby." 

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade want to trademark their daughter, Kaavia James Wade’s, name and her “Shady Baby” moniker. According to The Blast, the couple filed documents last month and plan on building an empire around the adorable infant that will include haircare products, clothing, diaper bags, baby bibs, and jewelry.

The Wade’s have already launched an Instagram account for little Kaavia that boasts more than a half-a-million followers, and the #ShadyBaby hashtag is usually added to the posts.

Union 47, and Wade, 37, welcomed Kaavia to the family last November, via surrogate. Speaking to People magazine in a cover story published last month, Union dished on her 4-month-old daughter’s “ShadyBaby” nickname, which is derived from her hilarious facial expressions.

“She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me,” said Union. “She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

See photos of Kaavia below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

She just realized I stopped following her weeks ago. 😒👼🏾 #shadybaby

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

They don't know I can read. Why she texting "This Fool"?! I got questions... #shadybaby 👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

City-Girls-Rae-Shremmurd-Tyga-MTV-Spring-Break
Getty Images

MTV's 'Spring Break' Special To Return With City Girls, Tyga And Rae Shremmurd

MTV's revival of their Spring Break program is in full swing with the announcement of performances by Tyga, Rae Shremmurd and more.

Viacom announced the return of MTV Spring Break in November, but on Monday (March 11), the full rollout was released. Hosts include Justina Valentine (Wild N’ Out, Champs vs. Stars) and Vinny Guadagnino(Jersey Shore) from the Grand Oasis Cancún Hotel in Cancún, Mexico. Tyga will be tearing up the big stage in Mexico alone side Rae Sremmurd and Zara Larsson with appearances from City Girls' Yung Miami and DJ Pauly D.

🚨 @Tyga, @RaeSremmurd, and @zaralarsson will be performing at #MTVSpringBreak. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JqGryBpjSp

— MTV (@MTV) March 11, 2019

Kicking off March 23, the destination vacation will include "exclusive performances and Spring Break-themed programming featuring MTV talent" with thousand of partying 20-somethings. The program arrived on MTV 1986 with gaining popularity in the 90s with performances from Usher, Destiny's Child, Brandy, Aaliyah and Eminem.

Other MTV shows will feature elements of the Spring Break formula like Spring Break Edition After Shows paired with Siesta Key and The Challenge: War of the Worlds where cast members will appear in Cancun to chat about their respective episodes.

Enjoy some throwbacks from the event's early days below.

Mariah Carey Turns Drab Of Subways Into Glamour For "A No No" Video

Mariah Carey is back with another stunning visual, this time for her latest single "A No No." Set inside a glamorous train car, the award-winning vocalist hosts a dance party that also features her twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

The song samples "Crush On You" by Lil Kim featuring The Notorious B.I.G., and Lil Cease. During a taping of Watch What Happens Live, Carey said her wish for "A No No" remix would feature Lil Kim and Cardi B. No concrete details have been made public since that statement. The song is also featured on the "Emotions" singer's fifteenth studio album, Caution.

In an interview with Pitchfork, Carey shared her mindset going into recording Caution, which was primarily done on the West Coast. While she prefaced her response to the journalist's question on how she maintains a good spirit, Carey said ups and downs always arise, but the studio remains her refuge.

"I am when I can be. I mean, there's always stressful stuff, but I love being in the studio," she said. "It's my favorite thing. I recorded most of the vocals for Caution at home in L.A. I did a house studio setup, because I have a specially made vocal booth. It's tiny, but it's pink and black with butterflies on it. It's really cute, and I set it up in a room and worked in there with just me and the engineer. And there was nobody else around."

Get into the video above.

drawing-of-nola-darling
Courtesy of Netflix

'She's Gotta Have It' Announces Second Season Return To Netflix

Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee decided to turn his beloved first film She's Gotta Have It into a series. Netflix, realizing how awesome the idea was, chose to be the platform for which the series would live.

Season 1 aired Thanksgiving weekend 2017 with actress DeWanda Wise playing Nola Darling, a creative in gentrified Brooklyn juggling three completely different men. There's kind Jamie, care-free Mars, and arrogant Greer. The 30-minute 10-episode season merited solid reviews from fans and was later renewed for a second season.

Now, Nola Darling is back! Set to premiere on Netflix May 24, the synopsis for the second installment finds Darling as a successful artist caught in between corporate demands and staying true to what she really wants. As she toys with her new space, her journey to self-discovery also changes those around her.

The same cast of characters fans fell in love with in the first season are also set to return to BK for the second. Are you ready for more Nola Darling?

Check out the announcement below.

