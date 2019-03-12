Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Trademark Infant Daughter’s Name

The pair are reportedly building a brand around Kaavia James and "Shady Baby."

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade want to trademark their daughter, Kaavia James Wade’s, name and her “Shady Baby” moniker. According to The Blast, the couple filed documents last month and plan on building an empire around the adorable infant that will include haircare products, clothing, diaper bags, baby bibs, and jewelry.

The Wade’s have already launched an Instagram account for little Kaavia that boasts more than a half-a-million followers, and the #ShadyBaby hashtag is usually added to the posts.

Union 47, and Wade, 37, welcomed Kaavia to the family last November, via surrogate. Speaking to People magazine in a cover story published last month, Union dished on her 4-month-old daughter’s “ShadyBaby” nickname, which is derived from her hilarious facial expressions.

“She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me,” said Union. “She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

See photos of Kaavia below.