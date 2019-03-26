Leader Of The Gang Accused Of Killing Junior Guzman-Feliz Is Working With The Cops

According to reports, "Witness C" first spoke to the cops days after Junior's June 20, 2018 killing.

The self-described "boss" of the Trinitarios group responsible for the brutal murder of 15-year-old Lesandro (Junior) Guzman-Feliz last June is reportedly cooperating with police.

According to The Daily News, Witness C, as he's being called, is cluing authorities in on all those accused of Junior's horrific murder. Bronx homicide detective Oscar Rosa spoke during a pre-trial hearing Monday (March 25) and said he interviewed Witness C shortly after the June 20, 2018 murder. That's how he learned Jose Muniz was “carrying a machete which he used against the victim as well.”

Witness C reportedly identified all five participants in court Monday (March 25) via photographs and placed them at his Boston Road apartment the killing. Defendant Elvin Garcia needed advice after the killing due to sustaining a hand injury during the attack. Witness C's sage advice: seek medical attention.

Rosa also testified that he spoke to Garcia briefly while at the 48th precinct and said he was curious as to why Witness C was willing to cooperate with law enforcement.

“I had a brief conversation with Mr. Garcia,” he said. “He did mention to us at one point, ‘If I talk to you, they’re gonna kill me — so I don’t know if I want to talk to you.' "

Junior's mother sat in a courtroom listening to evidence presented when she ran out in tears because a member of the gang that killed her son turned around a made a face at her.

“It’s disgusting,” said Jennifer Weisel, a family spokesperson. “The fact that one of them turns around and sticks their tongue out at her is absolutely disgraceful. He turned around and smirked and smiled at her and stuck his tongue out. She’s beyond upset. She walked out hysterically crying.”

On the night of June 20, 2018, Junior left his apartment to loan a friend some money when he chased down several blocks. Surveillance footage shows the teen entering a local bodega before being dragged out by members of the Trinitarios group and being stabbed and slashed multiple times with a machete.