Freeda Foreman, George Foreman's Daughter, Dead At 42 Of Apparent Suicide

"First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now..."

According to reports, George Foreman's daughter, former professional boxer Freeda Foreman, was found dead of an apparent suicide over the weekend. She was 42 years old.

TMZ reports that a spokesperson for the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office revealed that Freeda was found dead in her home in Texas over the weekend. No foul play was originally suspected, however, reports now say that her death was an apparent suicide.

"Freeda began boxing professionally as a middleweight in 2000 and won her first 5 fights before losing her sixth bout in 2001," writes TMZ of Foreman. "She retired after the loss with a pro record of 5-1 with 3 KOs to focus on being a mother and other projects, including boxing promotion."

Mr. Foreman, the two-time heavyweight champion, confirmed the news on his Twitter page, writing a heartfelt tribute to his beloved daughter detailing her accomplishments. It was reportedly always her dream to follow in her famous father's footsteps.

"'Daddy I want to Box,"Get an Education first” I said,'" he wrote on social media. "Well she Brought The bacon home ( degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw [1] more decade."