There’s something special to be said about the art of speaking things into existence. Just two years ago, Migos released “MotorSport,” a single that played to all of the group members’ lyrical strengths with scorching features from Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Behind the hit single lies their love for all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes, which has now morphed into a creative partnership with Canada’s Can-Am motorcycles.

Launched Friday (March 8), the budding businessmen will unveil Can-Am's icy turquoise Ryker 2019 model and incorporate the dynamic three-wheel motorcycle into an upcoming music video.

Speaking to VIBE about the partnership, Quavo said the deal was a natural fit considering the Quality Control artists are already "all about that skrt, skrt, skrt." Signature sayings aside, the deal is bound to introduce the rappers’ fans to another means of transportation and flexing.

We caught up with the rapper as he headed to Mexico to kick it with Cardi B and Offset where Quavo shared his love for bikes, Offset’s "magnifico" solo album and the second annual Huncho Day coming up at the end of March.

Vibe: How did the partnership with Can-Am come about?

Quavo: Can-Am is what I am. The partnership came about because we're all about that skrt, skrt, skrt. [sings] They pulled up with the Can-Am and it was a conversation of nothing but skrt, skrt skrts.

Was the bike life big for you coming up in Atlanta as a kid?

I was whipping anything with wheels on it. We had quads, dirt bikes, and go-karts. I have the big four-wheeler right now with me. You can see the Can-AM over on my Instagram, where I'm dressed up in the all-green suit. I'm an outside adventurous type of guy myself.

What were your thoughts on Offset's solo album completing the Migos trifecta?

It was a masterpiece. Magnifico. Everybody had their chance to do their own thing. I'm definitely proud of my guy. He came out and he hit them hard where they're supposed to be hit at.

How did "On Fleek" come together between you and 'Set?

That was a new record. Matter of fact, I had just recorded that the day before the album came out. It was priceless.

With Offset opening up and letting people into his personal life, is that something you'd ever consider doing with a project?

That's something I'd think about, I don't really do stuff like that. That's what he represents. His relationship and what he's got going on makes him an open guy. [He] and his wife live that type of life. That's not the route I go. I try to be more musical and give y'all an image of what my life is about and see how you can relate to my position.

What can we expect from Huncho Day coming up at the end of March?

Huncho Day is going to the international Pro Bowl. Superstars upon superstars. The best players that play the game. Last year, I had the best players to play the game. Everybody that comes out gets a little secret to Huncho's sauce, so they can ball in their real league. We got some NFL MVPs and a Rookie of the Year. Make sure you're there, it's going to be a special day.

Did you plan to be involved with the NBA Dunk Contest when Hamidou Diallo dunked over you to clinch the title?

Nah, everything in my whole life is about surprises and popping up. He pulled up on me and I told him, 'Let's do it.' We didn't have to practice anything. I knew it was going to go smooth. We don't need practice, like [Allen Iverson].

A few leaked tracks have hit the internet recently, are you aware of how that may have happened?

Somebody leaked them. Sometimes when you got so much drip and it's filled to the brim, it's going to spill over and you got to clean it up every now and then. That's some hot s***t, but it won't be going on anything because it leaked. I'm about to get on this 250-foot yacht in Cabo, document that!

