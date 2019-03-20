gucci-1553106899
These are $900.
Gucci

For $900 American Dollars, You Can Own A Pair Of Pre-Dirtied Gucci Sneakers

March 20, 2019 - 4:30 pm by J'na Jefferson

Gucci bag for my shoes, they look dirty (and really are).

Fresh off of their announcement that they'll be working on creating programming to implement diversity and inclusion, Gucci will be selling intentionally scuffed-up and dirty sneakers for $900.

According to the New York Post, the Italian brand is releasing its latest shoe, the "Screener” sneakers, on its website and in-stores. The purposely dirty kicks were created for a "vintage, distressed effect.”

"This shabby chic sneak comes dressed with the brand’s trademark Sylvie Web trim and is available for men in both high ($930) and low tops ($870) in various colorways. Women’s styles are available, too, and many got a fresh look for Spring 2019 with a festive strawberry print ($980), and removable, embellished cherries ($1,250)."

While we'd rather let life beat down our sneakers for free, some people will actually buy these kicks, which reportedly come with *cleaning instructions* on how to make sure they stay...fresh.

Gucci is selling dirty sneakers for $1,100," one Twitter user wrote in response to the news. "Fun hack: For $700 you can buy a pair of regular Gucci sneakers and get them dirrty yourself." We agree.

Check out the reactions to these sneakers below.

gucci-inlcusion-programming-1553004278
Getty Images

Gucci And Dapper Dan Announce $5M Programming Aimed At Diversity And Inclusion

February was a difficult month for luxury brand Gucci. The legendary fashion house pulled a balaclava sweater from physical and online stores that many deemed disrespectful. The black sweater with a red print around the mouth area was deemed by many as reminiscent of blackface.

With the help of Dapper Dan and other notable celebrities, Gucci is trying to make things right. They recently announced their new Changemakers Council, which according to reports will feature a board that will work together to select inclusive elements of programming. Besides the Harlem designer and Gucci collaborator, DeRay McKesson, will.i.am, writer/activist Brittany Packnett and many more will be part of the Council.

Through this new Gucci Changemakers initiative, the fashion brand and the designer will also introduce the Changemakers Scholarship, which awards a $20,000 grant to selected students over the course of four years. They will also implement the Changemakers Fund, which "is a $5 million fund that will invest in community-based programs, particularly those helping communities of color, in cities across the U.S."

“As a partner, I am proud to work with Gucci and other community leaders to help guide programs that will create meaningful impact for the Black community and fashion as a whole,” Dapper Dan said in a statement regarding the new project. “It is imperative that we have a seat at the table to say how we should be represented and reimagined. Through our work together, Gucci is in a position to lead the overall industry toward becoming a better more inclusive one.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dapper Dan (@dapperdanharlem) on Mar 17, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT

Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2019-2020
Victor Boyko

Virgil Abloh And Louis Vuitton Condemn Sex Abuse Amid 'Leaving Neverland'

Virgil Abloh and Louis Vuitton are speaking up against child sex abuse. Abloh debuted a Michael Jackson-inspired collection in Paris Fashion Week in Jan. 2019, but in the wake of the allegations revisited by HBO's Leaving Neverland, the artistic director announced the luxury brand is pulling pieces of the FW19 line from production.

Abloh released a statement to WWD on Thursday (Mar. 14), condemning child abuse and explaining the motive behind the fall menswear collection. "I  am aware that, in light of this documentary, the show has caused emotional reactions. I strictly condemn any form of child abuse, violence or infringement against any human rights," he said. “My intention for this show was to refer to Michael Jackson as a pop culture artist. It referred only to his public life that we all know and to his legacy that has influenced a whole generation of artists and designers."

Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and chief executive officer, also elaborated on the controversy surrounding the collection, noting that they were "unaware" of the documentary prior to presenting the collection in Paris. "We find the allegations in the documentary deeply troubling and disturbing," Burke told The New Yorker. "Child safety and welfare is of utmost importance to Louis Vuitton. We are fully committed to advocating this cause."

A spokesperson for the French label also confirmed that "no item that directly features Michael Jackson elements" will be available to the public. "The Fall-Winter 2019 Men’s collection has multiple inspirations and will be launched in stores in July," the statement reads.

As previously reported, Leaving Neverland spoke with two men who alleged they were sexually abused by Jackson when they were young. The shocking footage has triggered a worldwide response, both positive and negative. While some networks and organizations have started to remove Jackson-related content from circulation, some supporters have launched protests in their local areas to defend Jackson's innocence.

The singer's family has also denied the allegations and is seeking legal action against HBO and the alleged victims.

Migos-Ryker-Cam-Am-Motorcycles Migos-Ryker-Cam-Am-Motorcycles
Photo and video courtesy of Capitol Records Video Team, Go To Team

Quavo Talks Can-Am Partnership, Offset's "Magnifico" Solo Album And Upcoming Huncho Day

There’s something special to be said about the art of speaking things into existence. Just two years ago, Migos released “MotorSport,” a single that played to all of the group members’ lyrical strengths with scorching features from Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Behind the hit single lies their love for all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes, which has now morphed into a creative partnership with Canada’s Can-Am motorcycles.

Launched Friday (March 8), the budding businessmen will unveil Can-Am's icy turquoise Ryker 2019 model and incorporate the dynamic three-wheel motorcycle into an upcoming music video.

Speaking to VIBE about the partnership, Quavo said the deal was a natural fit considering the Quality Control artists are already "all about that skrt, skrt, skrt." Signature sayings aside, the deal is bound to introduce the rappers’ fans to another means of transportation and flexing.

We caught up with the rapper as he headed to Mexico to kick it with Cardi B and Offset where Quavo shared his love for bikes, Offset’s "magnifico" solo album and the second annual Huncho Day coming up at the end of March.

__

 

View this post on Instagram

 

W E R E A D Y T O R I D E #CanAmRyker #partnership

A post shared by Migos (@migos) on Mar 11, 2019 at 6:07pm PDT

Vibe: How did the partnership with Can-Am come about?

Quavo: Can-Am is what I am. The partnership came about because we're all about that skrt, skrt, skrt. [sings] They pulled up with the Can-Am and it was a conversation of nothing but skrt, skrt skrts.

Was the bike life big for you coming up in Atlanta as a kid?

I was whipping anything with wheels on it. We had quads, dirt bikes, and go-karts. I have the big four-wheeler right now with me. You can see the Can-AM over on my Instagram, where I'm dressed up in the all-green suit. I'm an outside adventurous type of guy myself.

What were your thoughts on Offset's solo album completing the Migos trifecta?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Father of 4

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Mar 4, 2019 at 8:05pm PST

It was a masterpiece. Magnifico. Everybody had their chance to do their own thing. I'm definitely proud of my guy. He came out and he hit them hard where they're supposed to be hit at.

How did "On Fleek" come together between you and 'Set?

That was a new record. Matter of fact, I had just recorded that the day before the album came out. It was priceless.

With Offset opening up and letting people into his personal life, is that something you'd ever consider doing with a project?

That's something I'd think about, I don't really do stuff like that. That's what he represents. His relationship and what he's got going on makes him an open guy. [He] and his wife live that type of life. That's not the route I go. I try to be more musical and give y'all an image of what my life is about and see how you can relate to my position.

What can we expect from Huncho Day coming up at the end of March?

Huncho Day is going to the international Pro Bowl. Superstars upon superstars. The best players that play the game. Last year, I had the best players to play the game. Everybody that comes out gets a little secret to Huncho's sauce, so they can ball in their real league. We got some NFL MVPs and a Rookie of the Year. Make sure you're there, it's going to be a special day.

View this post on Instagram

I T S B O U T T H A T T I M E #HunchoDay2k19 CALLING ALL MY PATNAS And ATHLETES To Come Out Have Fun On The Nawf. Doin For The Culture And Most Def For The Community!!! @vonmiller @tg4hunnid @ajgreen_18 @ricflairnatureboy @mohamedsanu @jno24 @lilbaby_1 @lilyachty @juliojones_11 @alvinkamara @martavisbryant10 @roby @richthekid @troubledte6 @yfnlucci @21savage @offsetyrn @yrntakeoff @ezekielelliott @jacquees GUWOP BETTER BE THERE THIS YEAR!!!!! @laflare1017

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Mar 4, 2019 at 11:45am PST

Did you plan to be involved with the NBA Dunk Contest when Hamidou Diallo dunked over you to clinch the title?

Nah, everything in my whole life is about surprises and popping up. He pulled up on me and I told him, 'Let's do it.' We didn't have to practice anything. I knew it was going to go smooth. We don't need practice, like [Allen Iverson].

View this post on Instagram

S L A M D U N K C H A M P SWIPE TO SEE DUNK

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Feb 16, 2019 at 8:13pm PST

A few leaked tracks have hit the internet recently, are you aware of how that may have happened?

Somebody leaked them. Sometimes when you got so much drip and it's filled to the brim, it's going to spill over and you got to clean it up every now and then. That's some hot s***t, but it won't be going on anything because it leaked. I'm about to get on this 250-foot yacht in Cabo, document that!

Find out more details behind their Cam-Am partnership here.

