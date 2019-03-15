H.E.R. Shares Studio Photo, Teases Collaboration With Ty Dolla $ign

“Issa album coming.”

While fans patiently await the release of H.E.R.’s debut album, the Grammy-winning singer is dropping hints on at least one upcoming collaboration. H.E.R. seemingly confirmed via social media Friday (March 15) that her full-length studio effort could be in the works.

The “Hard Place” singer tweeted a photo captioned, “Issa album coming,” and it looks like Ty Dolla Sign is involved.

Since the Bay Area native failed to clarify if the album on the way is her heavily anticipated debut (though it seems pretty clear), some fans are wondering if a joint album with Ty could be in the works.

Whatever the case, the 21-year-old R&B star's cryptic posts are keeping fans on their toes, and giving them a peak into her creative journey.

In VIBE's latest cover story, H.E.R. shared how she deals with pressure of being one of the most buzzed about new artists in R&B. “It’s a great expectation,” said the Bay Area native. “It’s a great thing to hear people putting me up to this standard and putting me on this pedestal and expecting greatness from me, but at the end of the day, I’m just trying to be a better me as an artist musically. As a person, I’m just trying to be better than I was yesterday and continue to elevate. I keep hearing all this stuff. It’s so easy to second-guess and overthink everything you’re doing now that people are watching. That’s when it starts to go downhill when you give in to that pressure.

“I have to keep doing me,” she continued. “I have to not look at what everybody else is doing, or what everybody else thinks should be happening right now.”

See video of H.E.R.’s recent studio session below.