Michael Jackson Trial Continues
Aaron Lambert-Pool/Getty Images

HBO's 'Leaving Neverland' Documentary Draws Mixed Reviews From Viewers

March 4, 2019 - 1:01 pm by Zoe Johnson

This film's reaction parallels that of the initial response to 'Surviving R. Kelly.' 

In HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary, the two-part program details the alleged sexual abuse between Michael Jackson and two young boys by the names of Wade Robson and James Safechuck. Both suggest that they had sexual relationships with Jackson that spanned the 80s and 90s. The film has been met with support and ridicule since its debut at Sundance earlier this year.

The first part of the documentary aired Sunday (March 3), with both Safechuck and Robson's families as they chronicled the friendly encounters that reportedly turned sexual over time. While the late singer's family maintains his innocence, Jackson's past sexual abuse case magnifies these allegations.

Since its premiere on HBO, the film has been met with differing opinions from those who accept the validity of Safechuck and Robson's claims, and those who have chalked up the claims to be lies.

Actor Corey Feldman Defends Michael Jackson Following 'Leaving Neverland' Premiere

Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Bronx for Her First Ever Hometown Concert to Launch State Farm Neighborhood Sessions - Backstage
Getty Images

Fat Joe, French Montana Sued By Alleged 'All The Way Up' Co-Writer

"All The Way Up," Fat Joe and Remy Ma's hit with French Montana, enjoyed a great amount of success. It even garnered a guest spot from JAY-Z on the official remix of the track. However, it looks like things may be taking a downturn for the 2016 song.

According to TMZ, a budding musician from Florida who states he co-wrote the song in 2015 is suing Fat Joe and French Montana for allegedly getting the short end of the stick.

"Eric A. Elliott (aka Fly Havana) says he's a struggling Miami-based hip-hop artist who co-created the track back in 2015 over the course of a few hours, working alongside rapper Infared," the site reads.

Fat Joe reportedly cut Elliott a check for $5,000 after he nagged the Bronx-bred MC about being compensated and credited properly as the song gained traction. More money was promised to Elliott, but he claims it was never received. He also alleges that he confronted French about the issue, but he received the silent treatment from the "No Stylist" rapper.

"All The Way Up" peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

 

kodak-black-performing-lil-wayne
Getty Images

Kodak Black Says Lil Wayne "Should've Died When You Was A Baby"

Kids these days...

It seems as though Kodak Black has ruffled the feathers of a few hip-hop purists with his latest remarks aimed at Lil Wayne. According to a grainy video captured at Miami's famed Club Liv, the 21-year-old reportedly said Weezy F would've been better off dead.

"Where Lil Wayne," Black can be heard saying. "You should've died when you was a baby."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BumMU8qhbUn/

Wayne's daughter and Carter V contributor Reginae Carter heard Kodak Black's comments and defended her father, calling out the Florida rapper for making bold comments behind Wayne's back.

View this post on Instagram

You new lil rappers need to start giving props and respect to the Goat. My father don’t bother nobody . He won’t even react to what was said . This man be in his own world so leave him tf alone . You pick the night he didn’t go to LIV to say that . You bold . Lol . #ihatethesenewlilniggas #norespectatall Don’t tell me to stay out of it because that’s my father and you mfs don’t give him his credit and it’s a shame . This nigga whole album sound like my daddy old shit . Gtfoh .

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Mar 4, 2019 at 11:14am PST

"You new lil rappers need to start giving props and respect to the Goat. My father don’t bother nobody. He won’t even react to what was said," 20-year-old Reginae captioned. "This man be in his own world so leave him the f**k alone. You pick the night he didn’t go to LIV to say that. You bold. Lol. #ihatethesenewlilniggas #norespectatall Don’t tell me to stay out of it because that’s my father and you mother f***erss don’t give him his credit and it’s a shame. This n***a whole album sounds like my daddy old sh*t. Gtfoh.

Black's issue with Lil Wayne dates back to December 2016 when he took to Twitter to declare that he was the best rapper alive.

https://twitter.com/KodakBlack1k/status/810672063086264321

Like Reginae said, Lil Wayne hasn't responded to Kodak's comment. His Dying to Live tour is reportedly set to kick off pretty soon and will be rolling through Weezy's hometown of New Orleans, which should be most interesting.

Roseanne Barr Calls #MeToo Accusers 'H**s' On Candace Owens' YouTube Show

Roseanne Barr is back in hot water after making derogatory comments geared towards #MeToo accusers. During Candace Owens' new YouTube talk show, the former sitcom star called the women who have been vocal with their experiences with sexual assault "h**s."

“If you don’t run out the room, and go, ‘Excuse me, you don’t talk to me that way, you don’t do that to me, excuse me,’ and leave, but you stayed around because you’re like ‘I thought maybe he was gonna give me a writing job,’ well you ain’t nothing but a h**,” she said in reference to one of the women who accused comedian Louis C.K. of masturbating in front of her (something he acknowledged actually occurred).

“I know a h** when I see one,” she continued. “I’m telling ya, they come for my [sons], ’cause my boys, you know, I’m their mom and they’re, you know, we have a little bit money. So I got an eagle eye for this thing... that's h** privilege.”

She also had a few choice words for Democratic Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, who she claims "slept her way to the bottom." Of course, Barr also discussed her now-infamous tweet regarding former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, which cost her her rebooted ABC sitcom.

"It all got a little jumbled up... I was not allowed to explain it," she said.

Watch her comments about #MeToo around the 33-minute mark.

