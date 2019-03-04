Kids these days...

It seems as though Kodak Black has ruffled the feathers of a few hip-hop purists with his latest remarks aimed at Lil Wayne. According to a grainy video captured at Miami's famed Club Liv, the 21-year-old reportedly said Weezy F would've been better off dead.

"Where Lil Wayne," Black can be heard saying. "You should've died when you was a baby."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BumMU8qhbUn/

Wayne's daughter and Carter V contributor Reginae Carter heard Kodak Black's comments and defended her father, calling out the Florida rapper for making bold comments behind Wayne's back.

View this post on Instagram

You new lil rappers need to start giving props and respect to the Goat. My father don’t bother nobody . He won’t even react to what was said . This man be in his own world so leave him tf alone . You pick the night he didn’t go to LIV to say that . You bold . Lol . #ihatethesenewlilniggas #norespectatall Don’t tell me to stay out of it because that’s my father and you mfs don’t give him his credit and it’s a shame . This nigga whole album sound like my daddy old shit . Gtfoh .

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Mar 4, 2019 at 11:14am PST

"You new lil rappers need to start giving props and respect to the Goat. My father don’t bother nobody. He won’t even react to what was said," 20-year-old Reginae captioned. "This man be in his own world so leave him the f**k alone. You pick the night he didn’t go to LIV to say that. You bold. Lol. #ihatethesenewlilniggas #norespectatall Don’t tell me to stay out of it because that’s my father and you mother f***erss don’t give him his credit and it’s a shame. This n***a whole album sounds like my daddy old sh*t. Gtfoh.

Black's issue with Lil Wayne dates back to December 2016 when he took to Twitter to declare that he was the best rapper alive.

https://twitter.com/KodakBlack1k/status/810672063086264321

Like Reginae said, Lil Wayne hasn't responded to Kodak's comment. His Dying to Live tour is reportedly set to kick off pretty soon and will be rolling through Weezy's hometown of New Orleans, which should be most interesting.