HBO's 'Leaving Neverland' Documentary Draws Mixed Reviews From Viewers
This film's reaction parallels that of the initial response to 'Surviving R. Kelly.'
In HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary, the two-part program details the alleged sexual abuse between Michael Jackson and two young boys by the names of Wade Robson and James Safechuck. Both suggest that they had sexual relationships with Jackson that spanned the 80s and 90s. The film has been met with support and ridicule since its debut at Sundance earlier this year.
The first part of the documentary aired Sunday (March 3), with both Safechuck and Robson's families as they chronicled the friendly encounters that reportedly turned sexual over time. While the late singer's family maintains his innocence, Jackson's past sexual abuse case magnifies these allegations.
Since its premiere on HBO, the film has been met with differing opinions from those who accept the validity of Safechuck and Robson's claims, and those who have chalked up the claims to be lies.
watching leaving neverland. i’m young enough to have not been aware of the allegations about michael jackson as they were happening and it is WILD TO ME that anyone thought his behavior around and constant contact with young boys was remotely okay
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) March 4, 2019
Why is it called Leaving Neverland and not Smooth Criminal?
— Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) March 4, 2019
HBO should be ashamed to air such a one sided and totally biased portrait. Too much of the story don't add up and after some quick research about the families this is laughable... Jackson estate better sue HBO if possible #LeavingNeverland
— Felix Rodriguez (@FelixPRodriguez) March 4, 2019
#LeavingNeverland my blood is boiling right now pic.twitter.com/6iKniuacOt
— Arian J. $alari (@golabious) March 4, 2019
Remember when Sparkle on #SurvivingRKelly broke down in tears about letting her niece be abused under her watch?
Lets compare that to Jimmy's mother LAUGHING that she would sit outside listening in on the room that her own SON was allegedly abused in.
FOH! #LeavingNeverland pic.twitter.com/Je6dxDgfDJ
— 🌴 (@BBonTheBrain) March 4, 2019
The MJ stans in my mentions are HILARIOUS. Ya boy is a gross child molester. Get over it. #LeavingNeverland pic.twitter.com/QZCtMgkHLu
— Travon Free (@Travon) March 4, 2019
If you’re finding it difficult to watch Leaving Neverland as a male abuse victim @1in6org is a wonderful resource https://t.co/ltKYxj5ojS
— Ira (@ira) March 4, 2019